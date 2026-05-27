Sienna Spiro Opens Up About Pandemic-Exacerbated Eating Struggles and Body Image Issues

British singer Sienna Spiro reveals how the Coronavirus pandemic worsened her lifelong eating disorder and body image struggles, sharing her journey of self-discovery and overcoming the fear of being seen in the public eye.

Sienna Spiro , the 20-year-old British singer who rose to fame in 2021 after going viral on TikTok, has opened up about her lifelong struggle with food and body image, revealing that the Coronavirus pandemic exacerbated her issues.

In a candid interview with Rolling Stone UK, Spiro shared that she has never felt connected to her body and that her relationship with food became particularly challenging during the pandemic lockdowns. The inability to go outside and socialize with peers hindered her self-discovery process, making her eating problems more severe. I will be transparent: I really struggled with food and the way I saw myself. I have never felt connected to my body, she stated.

The pandemic amplified these feelings, and she found it difficult to cope without the normal outlets of social interaction and physical activity. Spiro, who left school at 16 to pursue her music career, admitted that being thrust into the public eye intensified her struggles. She described hating the idea of being seen and perceived by others, which led her to wear oversized clothing and avoid styling herself.

When I started doing more performances or taking pictures, I could not figure out how I wanted to dress or how I wanted to look. I hated the idea of people being able to see me and perceive me. So I used to wear bigger clothing and did not really do anything with myself because I was figuring myself out, she explained.

The singer also spoke about the pressure of finding her personal style while constantly in the spotlight, a challenge that many young celebrities face. Despite these personal battles, Spiro has achieved significant professional milestones. Her song Die On This Hill broke into the singles top ten in November, and earlier this year she was nominated for the BRITs Critics Choice Award, even without releasing a studio album.

Although she lost the award to Scottish singer Jacob Alon, industry experts consider her a rising star to watch in 2026. Additionally, Forbes included Spiro in its 30 Under 30 list, ranking her among the youngest breakout stars in the Entertainment category. The list features other notable figures such as rugby star Ellie Kildunne, footballer Eberechi Eze, and young Emmy winner Owen Cooper.

Spiros journey underscores the importance of mental health awareness in the entertainment industry, as she continues to navigate fame while addressing her personal challenges





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