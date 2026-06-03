The murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak by Vickrum Digwa, a Sikh man who carried a religious dagger, has sparked protests, political debate, and concerns about backlash against the Sikh community. A Sikh taxi driver's gestures of unity and statements from community leaders highlight the need to separate the crime from the broader Sikh population. The case has intensified discussions about religious exemptions for carrying knives and allegations of police bias.

The killing of 18-year-old Henry Nowak in Southampton has become a flashpoint for national conversation about race, policing, and religious practice in the UK. Nowak died after being stabbed by Vickrum Digwa , a 23-year-old Sikh man, in December.

Digwa was later sentenced to life with a minimum of 21 years. The case attracted widespread attention after body camera footage showed police handcuffing the fatally injured Nowak as he repeatedly told officers he had been stabbed, including his last words, 'I can't breathe.

' An officer was heard scoffing, 'Don't think you have, mate. ' Digwa had claimed Nowak racially abused him, but the court found the attack was unprovoked. The murder weapon was a large dagger worn in a sheath around Digwa's neck, alongside a smaller kirpan, a ceremonial sword worn by many Sikhs as an article of faith. The incident has provoked protests in Southampton and a fierce political debate.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage suggested the case revealed a 'two-tier culture' in Britain, a claim Prime Minister Keir Starmer denied in Parliament. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called it a 'seminal moment' in the fight against racism. Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones wrote to the Prime Minister demanding a review of religious exemptions that allow the carrying of kirpans.

Amid rising anger and concerns about a potential backlash against Sikhs, community leaders have been vocal in condemning the murder and urging the public to distinguish between Digwa's actions and the wider Sikh community. Jas Singh of the Sikh Federation UK stated Digwa 'used the religion to mask and hide and defend him in an indefensible crime,' a stance the federation said it condemned 'in the strongest terms.

' The organization emphasized that the weapon used was not a traditional kirpan, which is typically small and worn discreetly. Parm Sandhu, a former chief superintendent in the Metropolitan Police and director of the London Policing College, told BBC Radio 4 that Digwa 'did not use the kirpan' and argued against blanket bans on the practice. At the heart of these appeals for calm is Kulwinder Singh, a 47-year-old Sikh taxi driver from Southampton.

As protesters marched through the city, Singh greeted them with handshakes and fist bumps, offering a message of solidarity.

'I'm part of the Sikh faith so I welcome them. They are my brothers and sisters. I'm not worried at all, they're welcome at the Gurdwara,' he said. Singh, who interacted with demonstrators before some turned violent and clashed with police, stressed the importance of unity.

'It's nothing to do with the faith. We should keep people together,' he remarked. He also addressed calls for a review of religious knife exemptions, cautioning against letting emotion cloud judgment.

'We understand the emotion that people have at this time, and the grief especially Henry's family... we offer our deepest condolences,' Singh said, speaking on behalf of the Sikh community and the Sikh Federation. 'But we should not let that blind our thinking, our judgement and our understanding of a whole community that's been well integrated, well respected in the UK for decades.

' He added that Sikhs have been part of British society for about a century, and it was vital to 'separate the two'-the crime from the community. 'My appeal is that we understand the differences and not put the Sikh community in the dock and propose these sorts of concerns that don't really exist,' he said.

The Sikh Federation separately warned that false claims linking the murder to a kirpan had 'unnecessarily brought our sacred kirpan into disrepute and increased verbal and physical abuse against Sikhs in the last couple of weeks.

' Official census data indicates about 525,865 people in England and Wales identify as Sikh, and community leaders are keen to prevent any Culmination of prejudice. The case continues to raise complex questions about the balance between religious freedom and public safety, the conduct of law enforcement, and the risk of stigmatizing entire communities for the actions of individuals.

As the political and public debate unfolds, messages from figures like Singh and Sandhu underscore a desire within parts of the Sikh community to distance themselves from the crime while affirming their place in British society, seeking justice for Nowak without sacrificing communal harmony





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Henry Nowak Murder Sikh Community Religious Knife Carry Laws Police Response Vickrum Digwa Kulwinder Singh Racism Debate UK Political Reaction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bodycam Footage Shows Police Handcuffing Dying Student Henry Nowak Who Pleaded He Had Been StabbedReleased police bodycam footage captures the tragic final moments of Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old student who was handcuffed and arrested while dying from stab wounds, despite repeatedly telling officers he could not breathe and had been stabbed.

Read more »

Murdered student Henry Nowak 'did not die with dignity' says familyThe family of murdered student Henry Nowak say knife crime should be treated as a 'national emergency'.

Read more »

Family of Henry Nowak's killer apologises to victim's relatives and Sikh communityIn a statement, the family said they were 'deeply sorry for the pain and suffering' caused to the Nowak family, and apologised for 'bringing the Sikh community into disrepute'

Read more »

Reform pledges 'end to Sikh blade exemption and police race plans' after murder of Henry NowakReform UK has pledged to enact an 'Equal Treatment Act' which repeals police race action plans, ends DEI practices and abolishes the exemption for Sikhs to carry large blades.

Read more »