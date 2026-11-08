Sikh Federation Condemns Home Office Kirpan Focus Amid Henry Nowak Case

The Sikh Federation accuses the Home Office of deflecting from police failures in the Henry Nowak murder by targeting the Sikh kirpan, while Henry's father calls for clearer knife laws.

The Sikh Federation has issued a strong rebuke of the Home Office , accusing the government body of inappropriately targeting the Sikh kirpan in response to the tragic murder of Henry Nowak . This accusation comes as Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood signals a potential review of knife legislation following the fatal stabbing of the 18-year-old in Southampton on December 3.

Sikh Federation Challenges Government Narrative

The religious advocacy group explicitly stated that the Home Office is attempting to divert public attention away from the documented failings of the police and other government agencies involved in the case. Dabinderjit Singh , the chief executive for political engagement at the Sikh Federation , described the government's focus as a deflection tactic that allows inaccurate narratives about the Sikh faith to gain traction. He emphasized that the murder weapon used by Vickrum Digwa was not a kirpan, yet the government is permitting harmful associations to form between the sacred blade and the crime.

Also read Sikh group accuses government of using knife laws to 'deflect' from policing failure in Henry Nowak murder

Core Legal Debate Over Religious Exceptions

The central mechanism of this controversy involves the legal exception for carrying a kirpan as a religious artifact. Generally, carrying knives in public is illegal, but exceptions exist for work and religious reasons. Mark Nowak , the father of the victim, has called for greater clarity in the law regarding the definition and appearance of a Sikh kirpan . He urged for legislation that explicitly defines the permitted size, type, and visibility requirements for such items, arguing that anything outside these strict parameters should be made illegal to ensure public safety.

Stakeholder Positions and Judicial Findings

During the sentencing hearing, Judge William Mousley KC revealed that Vickrum Digwa had a kirpan hidden from view on the night of the murder. The court also found that Digwa possessed a large 21cm dagger in a sheath, part of his affiliation with the Nihang order of Sikhs. Digwa was initially sentenced to life with a minimum term of 21 years, but the Court of Appeal increased this to 25 years in April, deeming the original sentence unduly lenient. His mother, Kiran Kaur , received a three-year sentence for assisting an offender after hiding the murder weapon.

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Political Response and Legislative Ambiguity

When questioned about Mark Nowak 's call for clearer laws, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood told ITV News that she has not taken any options off the table. She stated she is not approaching the issue with a fixed mind, acknowledging the need to balance religious expression with criminal law expectations. She emphasized that many people of faith hold their traditions dearly but must adhere to the standards expected of citizens under the law.

Real-World Impact and Community Mobilization

In response to what they view as discriminatory treatment, the Sikh Federation is encouraging more than 250 Gurdwaras to write to Prime Minister Andy Burnham . Thousands of Sikhs are expected to contact Members of Parliament to demand that the Home Office cease its current approach and engage properly with Sikh institutions. The group has demanded an urgent meeting with the government to address these concerns.

Family Grief and Ongoing Legal Accountability

The Nowak family has stated that they face a lifetime of grief but have welcomed the increased sentence for Vickrum Digwa . They emphasized that their fight for truth, accountability, and meaningful change is far from over. The tragedy has exposed deep failures, including police bodycam footage showing officers handcuffing Henry Nowak as he lay dying after Digwa falsely claimed racial abuse. The family continues to seek answers and systemic reform to prevent similar tragedies in the future.