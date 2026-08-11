Sikh Federation accuses Home Office of deflection as Nowak murderer's sentence is increased

The Sikh Federation says the Home Office is using knife law reform to deflect from police failings in the Henry Nowak murder case, as Vickrum Digwa's minimum term is raised from 21 to 25 years.

The Sikh Federation has accused the Home Office of using knife laws as a deflection tactic to distract from police failings after the murder of Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old stabbed to death in Southampton.

Vickrum Digwa was jailed for life for murdering Nowak with a large dagger in Belmont Road, Southampton, on 3 December 2025. Digwa must serve at least 24 years and 190 days before he can be considered for parole, after his minimum term was increased to 25 years on Thursday. The Court of Appeal raised the term from 21 years after finding the original sentence was unduly lenient. Digwa was originally jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years.

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Judge Reveals Kirpan Details During Sentencing

Judge William Mousley KC told Digwa's sentencing hearing in June that on the night of the murder the killer had a kirpan hidden from view. Digwa wore a small kirpan around his neck but was also carrying a larger knife on a belt. The larger weapon was a large dagger in a sheath which was 21cm long, carried in keeping with an order of Sikhs called the Nihang, who have a tradition of having a second knife.

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Carrying a knife in public is generally illegal, but exceptions exist for work and religious reasons, including the Sikh kirpan. A kirpan is a religious knife which baptised Sikhs are expected to carry at all times, and the law allows it to be carried in public for religious reasons. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood signalled she is considering a change to knife laws after Nowak's father Mark called for a clearer definition in law of what a Sikh kirpan looks like.

Nowak's father told ITV News the law should define the kirpan's size, type and whether it must be visible. He added: And therefore, anything else should be made illegal. The Sikh Federation accused ministers of inappropriately targeting the kirpan, a sacred religious blade.

Sikh Federation Denounces Home Office Deflection

In a statement, the group said: The Home Office is attempting to deflect attention away from the real failings by the police and other Government agencies in the Henry Nowak case by inappropriately targeting the kirpan, a sacred article of Sikh faith, despite the clear fact that the murder weapon was not a kirpan. Dabinderjit Singh, the group's chief executive for political engagement, said: The Home Office appears to be using this case as a deflection tactic.

Yet instead of addressing the failures that allowed this tragedy to happen, the Government is now allowing inaccurate and harmful narratives about the Sikh faith to take hold. That is unacceptable. The Sikh Federation is encouraging more than 250 Gurdwaras, places of worship, to write to Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Thousands of Sikhs are also expected to contact MPs demanding that the Home Office stop its discriminatory approach and engage properly with Sikh organisations.

Mr Singh added: Sikhs support public safety and the fight against knife crime. But we will not accept the sacred kirpan being falsely associated with a murder weapon that was not a kirpan. The Home Office must stop this divisive and irresponsible agenda and meet Sikh institutions immediately. Mahmood told ITV News: I haven't taken any options off the table.

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I'm also not going in with a fixed mind about what the right clarifications of the law might be. It's important to get the right balance between religious expression in this country, which is something that many of us of a faith, including myself, hold very dearly, but do so in a way that is within what we expect of our citizens for the purposes of the criminal law.

Home Office Launches Independent Murder Review

A Home Office spokesperson added: The Home Secretary has announced a rapid independent review into the circumstances surrounding Henry's murder, including whether opportunities were missed and whether lessons can be learned. British Sikhs make an outstanding contribution to our country, and there is absolutely no place for hatred or prejudice.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said politicians do need to look at knife laws, adding: There is no freedom to murder in any religion and I think that we need to bring some common sense into this. The Independent Office for Police Conduct confirmed its investigation into potential failures in the police response to Nowak's stabbing is expected to wrap up early next year. It announced in July that two officers were under investigation for potential gross misconduct.

Nowak was handcuffed by police as he lay dying after his attacker falsely accused him of racial abuse. Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur, is also facing proceedings for assisting an offender by removing the knife from the scene.