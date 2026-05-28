Sikh man found guilty of murdering university student with ceremonial knife

A Sikh man has been found guilty of murdering a university student with a ceremonial knife, before tricking police into arresting the dying man by accusing him of racism. The accused, Vikrum Digwa, 23, was caught on camera saying 'I am a bad man' before the fatal attack. He was on trial accused of murder alongside his mother Kiran Kaur, 53, who was charged with assisting an offender by stashing the murder weapon.

A Sikh man has been found guilty of murdering a university student with a ceremonial knife , before tricking police into arresting the dying man by accusing him of racism.

The accused, Vikrum Digwa, 23, was caught on camera saying 'I am a bad man' before the fatal attack. He was on trial accused of murder alongside his mother Kiran Kaur, 53, who was charged with assisting an offender by stashing the murder weapon. The trial heard that Digwa used racism as his 'trump card', by accusing Mr Nowak of racial abuse when police officers arrived so they would arrest the wrong man.

The police blunder caused outrage on social media during the trial, with tech billionaire Elon Musk offering to fund a private prosecution against the police. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is now investigating the circumstances of Mr Nowak's wrongful arrest





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murder University Student Ceremonial Knife Racism Police Blunder Tech Billionaire Independent Office For Police Conduct

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Witness recalls 'horrific' moment baby was found at M50 crashThe eight-day-old baby is in hospital for treatment while a woman has been arrested.

Read more »

Police issue update after human remains found in woodsArchaeologists are at the cordon next to the A617 Rainworth Bypass

Read more »

Stepmum who killed girl, 5, in scalding hot bath found guilty nearly 50 years onJanice Nix, now 67, punished Andrea Bernard by forcing her into the bath in Thornton Heath, south London, in 1978.

Read more »

Dog remarkably survives 120ft cliff fall in Dorset, says coastguardTilly managed to escape without injury and was later found by a person flying a drone.

Read more »