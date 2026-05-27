Silentnight Cooling Copper Pillow: A Potential Remedy for Overheating Nights

Shoppers have discovered a cooling pillow that can help improve comfort during restless nights in sweltering conditions. The Silentnight Restore Cooling Copper Pillow has received glowing feedback from satisfied Amazon customers and is currently available at a discount on Amazon.

As temperatures hit record heights this week, countless people are expected to endure restless nights, struggling to sleep in the sweltering conditions. Shoppers appear to have discovered a potential remedy for those who overheat during the night, and it's presently available at a discount on Amazon.

The price of the Silentnight Restore Cooling Copper Pillow has been cut from £35 to £24.98, offering customers a saving of £10.02 for a limited period. One reviewer commented: 'Wow, this pillow is excellent for anyone going through the menopause and suffering with heat. I am so pleased with it and I am definitely sleeping better.

' Another customer added: 'I am quite sensitive to bedding that gets warm easily. This pillow, however, feels as if it has just come out of the fridge, which is perfect for someone like me. It does warm up eventually, as it is still fabric, but a quick flip gives you a cool side again.

' However, it hasn't been universally praised. One review noted: 'Lovely and cool to touch, but thought it would have had a removable cover you could wash instead of having to wash the pillow each week.

' Shop Silentnight's Restore Cooling Copper Pillow Shop Silentnight's Restore Cooling Copper Pillow This pillow is made with innovative, cool-sensing fabrics and is designed for people who struggle to sleep in the heat From £24.99 Silentnight and Amazon BUY NOW On a more positive note, one enthusiastic supporter of the Restore Cooling Copper Pillow remarked: 'Yes, it's pricey, but my goodness, it's worth it. I had a lovely cool night, at last.

' Another customer agreed: 'Lovely pillow that stays super cool and firm. ' One pleased shopper said that they were 'sleeping so much better now' while another described it as 'comfortable and refreshing'. Shoppers should be aware that the pillow doesn't come with a pillowcase, meaning a separate cover must be bought.

Additionally, while the cooling pillow may help improve comfort at night, it's unlikely to work wonders during an extreme heatwave, reports the Liverpool Echo. With this in mind, we'd suggest investing in a quality fan. One particularly highly-rated choice is the Dyson PC1 Cool Air Purifier (£450, Argos), which provides both cooling and effective air purification, along with an impressive 350° oscillation.

For those looking for a more affordable option, the DAEWOO Pedestal Air Circulator Fan (£69.99 from £79.99, Currys) is an excellent choice. Beyond its cooling capabilities, it features an enjoyable aromatherapy function: simply add a few drops of essential oil to instantly refresh any room. Key features of the Silentnight Restore Cooling Copper Pillo





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Silentnight Restore Cooling Copper Pillow Cooling Pillow Sleepless Nights Heatwave Fans

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Cooling pillow that feels like it's 'straight out of the fridge' now under £25The Silentnight Restore Cooling Copper Pillow has been reduced from £35 to £24.98 on Amazon for a limited time, with shoppers praising its cool-to-the-touch fabric as a great aid for hot sleepers during the warm summer months.

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