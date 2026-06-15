Silica Nanoparticles Eradicate Prostate Tumors and Boost Immune Response in Preclinical Study

Engineered silica nanoparticles targeted to prostate cancer cells have shown dual action in mouse models, directly killing tumors through ferroptosis and converting the immune microenvironment to enhance immunotherapy effects.

A groundbreaking preclinical study led by researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine and Cornell University's College of Engineering has demonstrated that prostate-targeted, engineered nanoparticles composed of amorphous silica can effectively eradicate aggressive prostate tumors in mice while simultaneously enhancing anti-tumor immune responses.

These ultrasmall fluorescent core-shell silica nanoparticles, known as Cornell Prime dots or C' dots, were originally developed for medical imaging but have shown unexpected therapeutic capabilities. In the latest research, published in Cancer Research, the scientists observed that the particles induced complete remissions in several mouse models of aggressive prostate cancer.

The nanoparticles work through a dual mechanism: they trigger a powerful self-destruct process in tumor cells called ferroptosis, characterized by the oxidative degradation of cell membranes, and they transform the tumor's immune microenvironment from a cold, immunosuppressive state into a hot, active one where immune cells like T cells and macrophages are mobilized against the cancer. This combination not only killed tumor cells directly but also sensitized the tumors to existing immunotherapies, particularly immune checkpoint inhibitors, leading to dramatic survival benefits in mice-four out of ten treated with the combination achieved indefinite survival.

The particles were specifically targeted to prostate cancer cells using a molecule that binds to the PSMA protein, yet showed no toxicity even when temporarily accumulating in healthy tissues like the spleen. The researchers, including senior author Dr. Michelle Bradbury and co-corresponding author Dr. Ulrich Wiesner, are encouraged by these results, which they say could represent a new clinical paradigm.

They speculate that the silica material's natural occurrence in foods and the environment might underlie its biocompatibility and unique biological interactions. The study was supported by the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and highlights the potential of C' dots to advance into clinical trials for both imaging and therapy, offering a novel approach to tackling hard-to-treat cancers by merging direct cytotoxicity with immune activation.

The nanoparticles, derived from silicon dioxide-a substance found in everyday foods and sedimentary structures-are designed to be highly targeted. In the experiments, they were functionalized with a ligand that homes in on prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), ensuring delivery to prostate tumor cells. Once inside, the particles appear to ferry positively charged iron ions into the cells, catalyzing the oxidative chain reaction that causes ferroptosis.

This form of cell death is distinct from apoptosis and has been increasingly studied for its potential in cancer treatment. Simultaneously, the C' dots orchestrate a profound shift in the tumor microenvironment: immunosuppressive cells are reprogrammed, and antitumor immune cells are activated and recruited. This dual action addresses two major hurdles in oncology: directly eliminating cancer cells and overcoming the immune-evasive nature of many solid tumors.

Importantly, the treatment was well-tolerated, with no observed toxicity in non-cancerous tissues, underscoring the selectivity of the approach. The implications of this research are far-reaching. The combination of C' dots with immune checkpoint blockade-a standard immunotherapy-produced synergistic effects that were far superior to either treatment alone. In survival studies, while monotherapies provided modest benefits, the combination led to complete or near-complete remissions and long-term survival in a significant portion of the mice.

This suggests that the particles could serve as a potent adjuvant to current immunotherapies, potentially lowering the doses needed and reducing side effects. The team plans to move toward clinical trials, building on earlier-phase trials already underway for C' dots in image-guided surgery. If successful, this strategy could be extended to other cancers by retargeting the nanoparticles, offering a versatile platform that merges diagnosis and therapy.

The discovery also opens new avenues for understanding how engineered nanomaterials interact with biological systems, particularly regarding ferroptosis induction and immune modulation. As Dr. Wiesner remarked, the prevalence of silica in nature and diet may have pre-adapted it for safe and effective medical use, a serendipitous finding that warrants further investigation





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Nanomedicine Immunotherapy Prostate Cancer Silica Nanoparticles Ferroptosis Immunotherapy C' Dots Cornell Prime Dots Tumor Microenvironment Nanomedicine Cancer Research Weill Cornell Medicine

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