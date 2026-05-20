Silicon Sands: New Data Center Approved for Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone

Blackpool Council's Silicon Sands masterplan, which will create thousands of highly paid jobs, has received approval for a new, large data center based at the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone. The new building will be able to employ sustainable cooling methods, unlike other resource-hungry data centers.

Plans for a 34,000 sq ft ‘technology exemplar building’ based at Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone have been approved. The new amenity is part of the Silicon Sands masterplan, aiming to create a digital and technology campus for internet-reliant businesses.

The project utilizes state-of-the-art technology with sustainable cooling methods, saving energy compared to resource-hungry data centers. It is expected that the exemplar building will be the initial phase of several data centers at the Silicon Sands site





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Construction Employment Silicon Sands Data Centers Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone SP Electricity North West Engineers Masterplan Economic Growth Job Creation Investment Capacity

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