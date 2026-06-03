Silver Cross Motion 3 All Size 360 Car Seat Review

The Silver Cross Motion 3 All Size 360 car seat is an all-stage rotating car seat designed to take your child from birth to around 12 years, or 145cm. It offers 360° rotation, extended rear-facing travel, integrated side-impact protection and a new comfort kit, which includes a sunshade, breathable mesh liner and seatbelt pad.

The Silver Cross Motion 3 All Size 360 car seat is an all-stage rotating car seat designed to take your child from birth to around 12 years, or 145cm.

It offers 360° rotation, extended rear-facing travel, integrated side-impact protection and a new comfort kit, which includes a sunshade, breathable mesh liner and seatbelt pad. The car seat uses ISOFIX, making it very quick to install, and the 360° rotation made it easier to get a toddler into the car. The seat feels well-padded and supportive, with waffle jersey fabrics that increase airflow and breathability.

However, the harness adjuster is slightly fiddly, and the headrest didn't seem to hug the head closely enough for one of the testers' children. The car seat also has a bulky design and reduces legroom for the front passenger when the seat is rear-facing. Despite these downsides, the convenience of the rotating seat and its long lifespan outweighed the drawbacks for the testers.

The Silver Cross Motion 3 All Size 360 meets the i-Size safety standard, R129, and the original model was named best baby, toddler and child car seat by independent testing body ADAC in its Autumn 2022 test. The car seat is also easy to remove the newborn insert and set up for a toddler, and converting it to a high-back booster is relatively simple.

However, the manual wasn't clear about how to adjust the sprung-loaded harness and store it in the seat, so it's recommended to watch the Silver Cross video for guidance. The car seat is also easy to adjust the headrest height using the grey handle at the top, and the support leg isn't needed when the car seat is in high-back booster mode.

The harness is spring-loaded, making it easier to put a wriggly toddler's arms in, but the position of the buckle is not ideal, as it sticks up instead of lying flat. Overall, the Silver Cross Motion 3 All Size 360 is a convenient and long-lasting car seat that meets the i-Size safety standard, but it has some downsides that may affect its usability for some parents.

The car seat weighs 14.5kg, which is slightly less than the Maxi-Cosi Emerald 360 Pro car seat, but still heavy enough that it wouldn't be desirable to move it between cars frequently. The car seat is designed to be used in a variety of vehicles, including small hatchbacks, but it may be restrictive in terms of legroom for the front passenger when the seat is rear-facing.

Despite these limitations, the Silver Cross Motion 3 All Size 360 is a good option for parents who want a convenient and long-lasting car seat that meets the i-Size safety standard. The car seat is also easy to clean and maintain, with a removable cover and a simple design that makes it easy to wipe down.

Overall, the Silver Cross Motion 3 All Size 360 is a good choice for parents who want a convenient and long-lasting car seat that meets the i-Size safety standard, but it may have some downsides that affect its usability for some parents





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Silver Cross Motion 3 All Size 360 Car Seat Review Product Review Parenting Baby Toddler Child Safety I-Size R129 ADAC Testing Independent Testing Body

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