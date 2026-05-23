Silver Screen Icon Spotted Making a Rare Outing in Los Angeles

A silver screen icon who is the widow of the late great Sidney Poitier was spotted out in Los Angeles last week. Can you guess who the star is?

A silver screen star who was married to the late great Sidney Poitier until his death at ag 94 was spotted making a rare outing in Los Angeles.

This actress worked with cinema legends Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton before she met her spouse on the set of their 1969 film, The Lost Man. They had two children together, tied the knot in 2976, and remained married until he passed in 2022. This star has appeared in Boom! , Ho!

, The Uninvited, and The Virgin and the Gypsy but gave up her film career to devote herself to her family with Poitier. Now 82, she was seen arriving to the Beverly Hills hotspot Cipriani





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Silver Screen Star Sidney Poitier Widow Rarest Outing Family

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How screen time, stress, and nicotine trap young adults in poor sleepAmong the younger part of the population, sleep problems, anxiety, and depression are widespread and growing issues.

Read more »

Macquarie: silver back to macroPrices are expected to average $75/oz for the year

Read more »

Spencer Pratt's Fundraising Surge and Run for Mayor of Los AngelesSpencer Pratt, a reality TV star and aspiring Los Angeles mayor, has received a surge in donations, placing him close to out-raising incumbent Karen Bass. Pratt raised around $2.7 million between April 19 and May 15, while Bass raised $2.8 million. Pratt has received 8,490 contributions, with 328 giving the maximum allowed of $1,800. Pratt leads Bass in cash on hand, with $1.42 million to her $1.32 million. Leftist Councilmember Nithya Raman, who is also in the running, has raised around $931,000 in the latest reporting period. The primary is on June 2 with Bass considered the favorite to win. Current polling indicates the race may go to a November 3 runoff. Pratt is running as a Republican but hasn't embraced President Donald Trump's MAGA movement. Trump reportedly mulled an endorsement of Pratt, and Pratt downplayed Trump's praise to TMZ. Pratt is laser-focused on moms that wanna feel safe in Los Angeles and the vast homeless problem.

Read more »

Aldi selling £60 giant movie screen for 'ultimate' World Cup viewingThe supermarket is launching a new range just in time for the World Cup 2026

Read more »