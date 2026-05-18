Silverstone Security Boss Sues for £200,000 Over Brain Injury in Crash

A security boss for Silverstone is suing the home of British racing for £200,000 after a crash on the circuit left him with brain damage and a fractured skull, claiming the buggy was not suitable for road use and that the employer should have trained him.

NEWS TEXT: A Silverstone security boss is suing the home of British racing for £200,000 after a crash on the circuit left him with brain damage and a fractured skull.

Peter Holdsworth, 66, was driving the rented John Deere Gator 4x4 utility buggy on the track in Northamptonshire when it flipped throwing him from the vehicle. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and a fractured skull in the crash on August 4, 2024. He is now is suing his employer of five years for £200,000 in the High Court, claiming the buggy was not suitable for road use and Silverstone should have trained him to use it





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Accidents Silverstone Peter Holdsworth John Deere Gator Crash Brain Injury Skull Fracture Lawsuit Brain Injury Compensation Training Road Use Road Legality Buggy

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