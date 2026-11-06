Simba Black Friday 2024 Deals: Hybrid Mattresses and Duvets Discounted

Shop Simba's Black Friday sale on November 27 with discounts on Hybrid Pro Mattresses, AeroDown Pillows, and multi-tog duvets. Save on luxury bedding now.

The annual Black Friday shopping event returns on Friday, November 27, offering consumers significant opportunities to purchase high-quality home goods at reduced prices. Simba, a prominent brand in the bedding and sleep technology sector, is participating in this major sales period by launching a range of discounted products that have previously maintained their full retail value. For individuals looking to upgrade their sleeping environment, this event presents a rare chance to acquire premium items such as the Hybrid mattress and the cooling AeroDown Pillow without paying the standard premium price.

Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress and Cooling Tech

The Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress is available at a significant discount, reducing its cost by £419.70 for customers during this specific sales window. This king-size mattress is engineered with two distinct layers of Aerocoil microsprings combined with Simbatex foam to create a balanced structure that provides both comfort and structural support. The design specifically addresses the issue of sleep disruption caused by a partner's movement, minimizing the transfer of motion across the mattress surface so that one person turning over does not disturb the other.

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For those seeking pillow upgrades, the AeroDown Pillow features advanced cooling technology designed to regulate temperature throughout the night without the high cost associated with full-price models. The pillow utilizes a customizable design that allows users to adjust both height and firmness levels by simply adding or removing nanocube filling. This feature ensures that every sleeper can achieve the perfect level of support, described as hitting the Goldilocks standard, rather than settling for a one-size-fits-all solution that may be too flat or too firm.

3-in-1 Hybrid Duvet and Temperature Regulation

Temperature regulation remains a critical factor in sleep quality, and the Simba 3-in-1 Hybrid Duvet is designed to eliminate the guesswork involved in choosing the right bedding for changing seasons. The product consists of two separate duvets that can be used independently or snapped together to create a single unit. The first duvet offers a 7 tog rating, making it suitable for the cooler temperatures of spring and autumn, while the second duvet provides a lighter 3.5 tog rating for use during the warmer months of summer.

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When these two components are combined, they create a robust 10.5 tog duvet that is ideal for colder evenings and mornings. This versatility ensures that a single purchase can meet the needs of the user year-round, removing the need to store multiple heavy or light duvets throughout the seasons. The design directly addresses the common problem of users kicking off covers in the heat only to wrap themselves in layers later, providing a consistent sleeping temperature regardless of the ambient weather conditions outside.

Yasumi Platform Bed and Mattress Topper Options

For consumers ready to replace their entire bed frame, the Simba Yasumi Platform Bed offers an option for understated luxury without a designer price tag. Constructed from solid European oak, the bed introduces natural warmth and a timeless aesthetic to any bedroom. The assembly process is simplified by Japanese-inspired Sashimono joinery with rounded corners, which slots together without the need for nails or screws, allowing for complete setup within 15 minutes.

Those wishing to extend the life of an existing mattress can opt for a topper made with Simbatex foam. This addition provides an extra layer of cushioning and offers five times better airflow compared to traditional memory foam alternatives. The topper includes cooling properties to prevent the sleeper from feeling like a human radiator, while an elastic strap and slip-limiting underside ensure the topper remains securely in place. This feature eliminates the frustration of constantly readjusting bedding that has shifted during the night.

Velvet Headboards and Waterproof Mattress Protection

Aesthetic updates can also be made with the addition of a sophisticated wing design headboard, which brings boutique-hotel style into the home. This piece serves as a sleek focal point and is available in two fabric choices: Chocolate Velvet or Light Stone Chenille. Beneath the visual appeal, the headboard features a zoned, slatted base to support the mattress and requires no tools for assembly, making it an accessible upgrade for country-house chic interiors.

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Protection for the underlying mattress is provided by a waterproof option featuring TripleShield technology. This cover uses soft natural bamboo fibers to offer a breathable and comfortable feel while keeping the mattress clean from spills, sweat, and stains. The material is designed to be whisper-quiet, preventing the annoying rustling noise often associated with waterproof sheets. Investing in this protective layer helps maintain the hygiene and longevity of the mattress, saving money on replacements in the long term.