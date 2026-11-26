Simon Bowes-Lyon, the 19th Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne, has received a three-year driving ban and a £500 fine after being caught with nearly double the legal alcohol limit while driving in Forfar.

Simon Bowes-Lyon, known as the 19th Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne, has been issued a strict three-year driving ban following a recent court appearance. The King's distant cousin was caught operating a vehicle while significantly over the legal alcohol limit in the Angus town of Forfar. This latest sanction adds to a growing list of legal and personal controversies surrounding the aristocrat, who has previously been involved in high-profile incidents both on and off the roads.

Details of the Forfar Traffic Stop and Court Sentencing

Simon Bowes-Lyon was stopped by police officers in East High Street on November 5 while driving a Suzuki car. A breathalyzer test administered at the scene revealed a reading of 42 micrograms of alcohol in his breath. This figure is nearly double the statutory legal limit of 22 micrograms per unit. The incident occurred in the center of Forfar, prompting a swift response from local authorities and subsequent legal proceedings.

Also read Man Jailed for Dangerous Driving After Wrong-Way Crash on A46

During the hearing at Forfar Sheriff Court, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown presided over the case. The court documents listed Bowes-Lyon's address as Glamis Castle, noting that his surname had been altered in the records to Glamis. He formally admitted to the charge of driving with excess alcohol. The judge imposed a fine of £500, which the Earl was given 28 days to pay. The mandatory minimum driving ban for a second offense of this nature within ten years was set at three years.

Previous Criminal History and Legal Precedents

The severity of the driving ban is compounded by Bowes-Lyon's substantial criminal record beyond traffic violations. He was placed on the sex offenders register for a decade in 2021 after being sentenced to ten months in jail. This previous conviction stemmed from a violent sex attack on a 26-year-old woman that took place during an event at Glamis Castle. The castle is historically significant as the childhood home of the Queen Mother.

Advertisement

Bowes-Lyon's history with law enforcement also includes significant traffic infractions. In 2010, he was banned from driving for nine months after being clocked riding a motorbike at 100mph on a road with a 60mph speed limit. Additionally, three years prior to the current incident, he lost his license for 16 months and was fined £1,000. That earlier offense occurred at Perth Sheriff Court, where he was found driving a £100,000 Mercedes at 155mph while under the influence of alcohol, with a breath alcohol reading of 55mg.

There were also reports of police intervention during the Covid lockdown in 2020. Officers spoke with Bowes-Lyon regarding allegations that he had driven 200 miles to the north of England during a period when such travel was restricted. These past incidents demonstrate a recurring pattern of legal transgressions involving vehicles and substance use over the last decade.

Procedural Options and Future Implications

The court provided Simon Bowes-Lyon with a specific avenue to potentially reduce his current disqualification. Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown indicated that the three-year ban could be reduced by nine months if the Earl voluntarily pays for and completes an accredited driver rehabilitation course. This reduction is conditional upon his full participation in the educational program designed to address driving under the influence.

The combination of the financial penalty, the extended driving prohibition, and his prior placement on the sex offenders register continues to define his public and legal standing. As the 40-year-old aristocrat navigates these legal consequences, the case highlights the strict enforcement of traffic laws regardless of the individual's social status or familial connections to the British royal family.

Advertisement

Legal observers note that the mandatory nature of the driving ban leaves little room for judicial discretion when prior convictions are on record. The focus now shifts to whether Bowes-Lyon will utilize the driver rehab course option to mitigate the duration of his ban. The outcome will likely be viewed as part of the broader narrative of his recent years, which have been marked by significant legal scrutiny and public attention.