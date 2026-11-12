Simon Cowell Approved to Build £8M Party Barn at Cotswold Home

Simon Cowell receives planning permission to construct an £8 million party barn at his Grade II listed Cotswold estate, allowing him to entertain friends and family away from public scrutiny.

Simon Cowell has received official approval to develop his prestigious Cotswold farmhouse, a move that includes permission to construct a dedicated party barn valued at approximately £8 million. This long-awaited green light from local authorities allows the television mogul to create a significant space for entertaining his extensive circle of A-list friends and family members.

The approval, which was granted last month, concludes a lengthy planning process that began nearly two years ago. Cowell originally submitted the application to expand his Grade II listed property, marking a positive development for the media executive following a challenging period in the public eye.

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Details of the £8 Million Construction Project

The approved development involves a series of internal and external alterations to the East Wing of the historic country home. According to documents submitted to the West Oxfordshire Council, the project includes a social space comparable in size to a newly built house, alongside substantial renovations to a master bedroom suite, bath and dressing room, connecting lobby, and a music and games room.

Construction agents emphasized that the proposal reflects traditional Cotswold architectural styles. They assured planners that the use of local materials and sensitive adaptation techniques would preserve the heritage value of the listed building, stating that the plans represent a continuation of the property's recent planning history rather than a new approach.

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Simon Cowell Escapes Scandal With Local Home Update

The timing of this approval offers a welcome distraction for Simon Cowell, who has faced intense media scrutiny due to his professional history with David Walliams. Cowell employed Walliams as a judge on Britain's Got Talent for a decade before dismissing him for inappropriate comments, yet Cowell has remained linked to the ongoing sex scandal surrounding the former judge six years after ending their professional relationship.

This connection to the fallen star has kept Cowell in the spotlight for negative reasons. However, the successful conclusion of his property development plans provides a personal victory and a focus on domestic stability rather than professional controversy. The news serves as a testament to Cowell's efforts to maintain a private life separate from his public career challenges.

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman's Cotswold Lifestyle

Simon Cowell, aged 67, moved to the leafy Cotswold enclave near Great Tew more than four years ago. He purchased the estate along with his fiancée Lauren Silverman, aged 49, and their two sons, Eric, who is 10, and Adam, who is 18. The acquisition followed a series of break-ins at their previous £45 million home in Holland Park, west London.

The family has become firmly integrated into the local community, which includes notable neighbors such as David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and Princess Beatrice. Cowell and Silverman have hosted high-profile events, including a fundraising gala for Great Ormond Street Hospital that raised over £1 million, further cementing their status within the local social set.

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Family Life and Future Plans for the Estate

Local residents report that Simon and Lauren are often seen riding bicycles through the country lanes and visiting the nearby deli for coffee. The property features a large garden, gym, manicured grounds, a wild swimming pond, and an indoor pool. The couple values the break from technology, noting that they spend quality time with their children on activities that do not involve electronic devices.

With the planning permission secured, Cowell can now proceed with realizing his vision for the party barn. This development will provide a private venue for the family to entertain guests, offering a secluded retreat away from the pressures of London life and the ongoing media attention surrounding his professional past.