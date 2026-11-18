Simon Cowell ordered staff to never mention David Walliams as sexual misconduct allegations surface. The former judge denies claims of exploiting his fame against young women and girls.

Simon Cowell has strictly forbidden his inner circle from mentioning David Walliams, a rule enforced to protect the entertainment mogul from further distress. This silence policy emerged as serious allegations regarding the comedian's behavior toward young women began to circulate publicly. The former Britain's Got Talent judge is reportedly devastated by the revelations, having previously trusted Walliams implicitly.

Origins Of The Cowell Walliams Partnership

Cowell introduced Walliams to the Britain's Got Talent panel in 2012 after recognizing the author's massive popularity with children across the UK. He welcomed the comedian into his Syco entertainment family with enthusiasm, assigning him a dressing room directly adjacent to his own. This proximity symbolized the high level of approval Cowell held for his new co-star and partner.

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The two men shared a close professional relationship characterized by frequent laughter during filming and social dinners in Mayfair restaurants. Cowell's decision to integrate Walliams so deeply into his personal and professional life was driven by a trusting nature that would later prove costly when allegations surfaced against his former friend and colleague.

Core Allegations Against The Comedian

Walliams is currently accused of abusing his status as a high-profile television personality to engage in inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities. These allegations suggest he targeted a large number of young women and girls, leveraging his fame on Little Britain and Britain's Got Talent. He has firmly denied all accusations brought forward by his accusers.

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The most prominent claim involves a young woman who alleges Walliams attempted to silence her regarding a sexual assault that occurred at his home. This victim is identified as one of the teenage girls who was previously invited into the Britain's Got Talent dressing room for entertainment during filming schedules.

Flaws In The Internal Show Investigation

Britain's Got Talent executives launched an informal investigation in 2020 after journalists alerted producers to social media posts about inappropriate conduct at Fountain Studios in Wembley. A senior executive claimed no formal complaints were made and that the probe found no smoking gun evidence. However, former employees argue the investigation was inadequate given the confined nature of the backstage areas.

Critical sources note that the dressing rooms were small and in very close proximity, making it highly unlikely that groups of teenage girls could remain unnoticed. Critics argue that the inability to verify every guest on Walliams' list, which was managed by his personal assistant, leaves significant gaps in the security protocols that were in place during those years.

Impact On Cowell And Future Implications

Simon Cowell has gone to great lengths to distance himself from Walliams, reflecting a personal betrayal that extends beyond business considerations. The cooling of their friendship was driven by Cowell's reaction to the disturbing rumors that began to gain traction years before they became public. The production company Fremantle initially denied the existence of any formal investigation before backtracking, raising further questions about transparency.

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As these allegations continue to unfold, the entertainment industry faces scrutiny over how talent shows handle the welfare of young guests. The case highlights the potential dangers of relying on informal vetting processes and the lasting impact on those who trusted the individuals involved, particularly Cowell, who was blindsided by the actions of someone he helped elevate to fame.