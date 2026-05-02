Simon Cowell Covered in Silly String as Britain's Got Talent Sparks Golden Buzzer Debate

Simon Cowell was playfully ambushed with silly string on Britain's Got Talent, while a controversial Golden Buzzer decision by KSI ignited a debate among viewers about the show's suitability for family audiences.

The latest installment of Britain's Got Talent delivered a mix of laughter, surprise, and controversy during Saturday's live semi-final. The evening was immediately punctuated by a playful prank that left judge Simon Cowell momentarily blinded by a cascade of silly string .

The Braunstone Community Primary School, a group of energetic young performers, concluded their routine with a vibrant and unexpected finale, showering the notoriously critical Cowell with the colourful, sticky substance. Cowell, despite being completely covered, took the incident in good humour, quipping, 'You've made me look really stupid,' before offering praise for the dancers and their dedicated teacher.

The moment quickly went viral on social media platform X, with viewers sharing amused reactions like 'Simon with a full face of silly string,' 'LMAOOO Simon,' and 'Hahah Simon Cowell got silly string sprayed on him.

' The lighthearted moment provided a welcome contrast to the growing debate surrounding the use of the Golden Buzzer, a feature of the show that allows judges to instantly send an act through to the final. Later in the show, Alesha Dixon utilized her Golden Buzzer to propel dance group LMA directly into the final round.

Dixon explained her decision, revealing she had initially intended to award them the buzzer during the auditions but had already committed it to another act. This decision came after a wave of criticism directed at fellow judge KSI for his previous Golden Buzzer selection.

Last week, viewers voiced their disapproval when KSI awarded the coveted buzzer to Mr Cherry, a Japanese 'strongman' whose act involved feats of strength such as opening jars with his hands, crushing cans by sitting on them, and opening wine bottles using his backside. Despite receiving a red buzzer from Simon Cowell, KSI championed Mr Cherry, declaring his performance 'the greatest thing I've ever seen.

' This decision sparked a significant backlash online, with many viewers deeming the act 'immature' and 'inappropriate' for a family-friendly show. Comments flooded social media, expressing disappointment and questioning KSI's judgment, with some calling it 'the worst golden buzzer ever' and a 'waste of a golden buzzer.

' The controversy highlighted a growing concern among viewers regarding the suitability of certain acts for the show's broad audience. The debate surrounding the Golden Buzzer underscores the subjective nature of talent and the differing opinions among the judges. While KSI defended his choice, citing the uniqueness of Mr Cherry's performance, the overwhelming response from viewers suggests a disconnect between his assessment and the public's expectations.

In a behind-the-scenes video, KSI elaborated on his reasoning, stating he had 'seen nothing like it' and found the act 'incredible.

' However, this explanation did little to quell the criticism. The incident with Mr Cherry followed a series of eight acts already receiving Golden Buzzers throughout the series, securing their places in the live shows. This made Mr Cherry’s selection the ninth and final buzzer of the season, intensifying the scrutiny. Mr Cherry himself responded to the buzz with a playful remark, stating, 'KSI thank you Cherry much.

Keep calm and Cherry on.

' The evening ultimately showcased the unpredictable nature of live television, blending moments of genuine joy and playful antics with heated debate and differing perspectives on what constitutes worthy talent. The show continues to generate conversation and engagement, solidifying its position as a popular fixture in British entertainment





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Britain's Got Talent Simon Cowell Golden Buzzer KSI Silly String

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Good Morning Britain slammed with Ofcom complaints after fiery clashGood Morning Britain has received Ofcom complaints over a heated interview between a presenter and a politician.

Read more »

Britain's Got Talent: Elsa Returns as Soloist and Impresses Simon CowellKatherine O'Malley, previously known for her Frozen-themed performances with her husband on Britain's Got Talent, auditioned solo this year as Elphaba from Wicked and received three yeses from the judges, including Simon Cowell. She is now through to the live semi-finals.

Read more »

Britain's Got Talent: Liverpool's LMA 'buzzing' for semi-final showThe Liverpool-based group are promising audiences a 'bigger' performance than before.

Read more »

Simon Cowell praises 'incredible' Stacey Solomon after stepping in last minuteBritain's Got Talent's Simon Cowell has opened up on being replaced by Stacey Solomon when he fell ill during the auditions stage of the ITV competition

Read more »

Stacey Solomon hailed 'incredible' after last-minute Britain's Got Talent stintStacey Solomon stepped in for Simon Cowell at the Britain's Got Talent auditions in Birmingham and the head judge has now praised her judging skills, calling her 'incredible'

Read more »

Stacey Solomon Surprises Britain's Got Talent Audience as Guest Judge and Golden Buzzer AdvocateStacey Solomon made a surprise appearance on Britain's Got Talent, filling in for Simon Cowell and ultimately using her golden buzzer on the Braunstone Community Primary School choir. Ant and Dec also referenced a previous incident with Sinitta.

Read more »