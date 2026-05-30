Simon Cowell describes fire‑juggling finale as terrifying, praises Liwei Yang's daring feat

Liwei Yang and her husband delivered a death‑defying fire act on Britain's Got Talent final, prompting Simon Cowell to admit he was scared while audiences lauded the performance as a potential winner.

Simon Cowell , the often‑unflappable judge on Britain's Got Talent , admitted he was genuinely frightened after witnessing the spectacular finale act of fire‑juggler Liwei Yang . The Chinese performer, accompanied by her husband, took the stage during the Saturday live final and transformed the studio into a blazing arena.

Beginning with a rapid succession of flaming torches that lit up the set, she then attracted massive coils of fire‑filled rope, which she and her husband swung high above their heads in a synchronized, dizzying dance. The ropes cracked against the ceiling as the couple twisted and turned, creating a wave of orange and yellow that seemed to swallow the audience.

At the climax of the routine, Yang stepped onto a table already ignited, balancing it on her feet while the flames licked the surface, a sight that left the judges and viewers holding their breath





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