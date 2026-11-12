Simon Cowell Distanced From David Walliams Over Conduct Concerns

Simon Cowell cut ties with David Walliams four years ago citing moral objections, as new reports detail uncomfortable moments and serious misconduct allegations against the former Britain's Got Talent judge.

Sources have revealed that Simon Cowell severed his professional and personal relationship with David Walliams four years ago, driven by a deep-seated belief that the comedian was not a good person. This strategic distancing occurred long before recent allegations surfaced, indicating that Cowell had previously recognized significant character flaws in his former colleague. The former Britain's Got Talent judge reportedly feels relief that Walliams has departed the panel, viewing the separation as a necessary step for his own peace of mind.

Origins of the Professional Split

The breakdown of the friendship between Simon Cowell and David Walliams traces back to a period approximately four years prior to current reports, marking a definitive end to their once-playful on-screen dynamic. Cowell reportedly concluded that Walliams possessed traits that made him an unsuitable companion, leading to a complete cessation of contact that has persisted since that initial decision. Friends of the judge confirm that Cowell has maintained strict boundaries, stating that he has had nothing to do with Walliams for a long time and will never reengage with him again.

Also read Inside Matt Lucas and David Walliams' complicated friendship - as Walliams denies sexual misconduct allegations

Documented Signs of Discomfort

Historical interviews provide evidence that Simon Cowell felt uneasy with David Walliams well before their relationship officially ended, revealing early warnings of their incompatible temperaments. In a 2018 interview with the Daily Mail, Cowell explicitly referred to his fellow judge as a psychopathic child, clarifying that while the other judges were not his best mates, he tolerated them for the sake of the show's fun atmosphere. During the same conversation, Cowell described dealing with someone he labeled as a psychopathic child, suggesting that this difficult personality was a known quantity that contributed to the chaotic nature of the program.

On-Air Incidents and Boundary Crossings

The public performance of Walliams often left Cowell visibly distressed, with specific incidents recorded during broadcasts and television appearances highlighting the judge's clear discomfort. During one episode of Britain's Got Talent, Walliams recreated a previous stunt by dropping his trousers and crawling seductively toward Cowell, resulting in the judge sitting back with his head in his hands while co-judge Alesha Dixon screamed for him to stop. Further evidence of this tension appeared during a 2012 appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show, where Walliams sat uncomfortably close to Cowell and attempted a shoulder massage, prompting Cowell to express his unease and later admit that participating in such segments might be a regrettable decision in his life.

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Recent Allegations and Industry Reaction

New scrutiny has emerged following claims that David Walliams abused his status on Britain's Got Talent to engage in inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities with a large number of young women and girls. These serious accusations have prompted fans and media outlets to revisit past interactions with fresh eyes, focusing on moments where Walliams appeared to cross professional and personal lines. The Daily Mail has reported on these disturbing moments, suggesting that Walliams left the show in 2022 after audio emerged of him making disparaging remarks about contestants, including calling one a c** and describing another female in derogatory terms.

Long-Term Impact on the Brand

The departure of David Walliams and the subsequent revelation of these relationship dynamics have shifted the public narrative surrounding the history of Britain's Got Talent. Simon Cowell's stated pleasure at the situation moving on without Walliams underscores a definitive break from the past, signaling a new era for the franchise. The viral nature of old clips serves as a reminder of the complex interpersonal dynamics that once defined the show, while the current allegations highlight the severity of the conduct that ultimately led to the judge's permanent distance from his former colleague.