Simon Cowell has opened up about his emotional struggle after the death of Liam Payne, recalling that he took weeks away from filming a new Netflix documentary to process the loss of the former One Direction singer.

Simon Cowell 'in pieces' after Liam Payne 's death as he recalls 'really, really struggling' with the tragedy. The 66-year-old TV mogul took weeks away from filming a new Netflix documentary to process the loss of the former One Direction singer.

Cowell was working closely with the families of a new generation of hopefuls, navigating their fears about fame and its consequences when news of Payne's death broke. He revealed that unlike the early days of X Factor, debates surrounding the negative effects of celebrity on mental health are now more prevalent than ever, suggesting record labels face greater pressure to protect young artists from the pitfalls of fame.

Cowell responded that despite the world going 'crazy', with every young person now wanting to be famous, his responsibility remained the same, preparing his artists for the realities of success. He also revealed that One Direction took him just 25 minutes to assemble, with the mogul admitting little thought actually went into forming one of the most successful boybands of all time.

The band, all aged between 16 and 18, were formed on X Factor in 2010 and went on to sell over 70 million records worldwide





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Simon Cowell Liam Payne One Direction X Factor Celebrity Mental Health

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