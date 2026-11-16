Simon Cowell Spotted After David Walliams Sexual Assault Allegations Surface

Simon Cowell is seen in California weeks after Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams faces serious sexual assault claims. Details on their estranged relationship and the specific allegations against Walliams.

Simon Cowell has been photographed for the first time since former friend and Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams faced serious accusations of sexual assault and preying on teenage girls. The music mogul, aged 67, was observed outside the Erewhon Market in Calabasas, California, completing a grocery run on Saturday. He has not been seen in public since his residence in Malibu, where he is currently recuperating from back surgery following a near-fatal e-bike crash.

Cowell and Walliams Relationship Status

The BGT creator distanced himself from Walliams four years ago, with sources indicating that Cowell feared his fellow judge was not a good person. Cowell has not spoken to Walliams since 2022, and friends claim he is pleased that the comedian left the show. This week, questions were raised about their past connection after new reports emerged regarding Walliams' behavior on the program.

Also read BBC removes Room On The Broom film featuring David Walliams

Specific Assault Allegations Against Walliams

David Walliams denies all accusations, which were first published by The Guardian and ITV on Tuesday after a High Court injunction was lifted. One accuser, identified as Jade by ITV News and The Guardian, alleges she was sexually assaulted by Walliams when she was 15 years old. She claims he contacted her online and that they met in Soho before he drove her to his home in his Aston Martin.

The Supernova Heights Incident Details

Jade alleges the assault occurred at Supernova Heights, the mansion once owned by Oasis star Noel Gallagher. She claims Walliams, who was 36 at the time, kissed her, lifted her top, and attempted to put his hand down his trousers. Jade stated she was not ready for sex and did not want to be touched, describing the incident as grooming and completely wrong in every way.

Advertisement

Walliams Statement on Power Imbalance

In a statement, Walliams admitted he behaved thoughtlessly towards people he had casual sexual relationships with. He stated that while a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, he never abused that power. Walliams described himself as not being a sexual predator and confirmed he has not broken the law, expressing devastation that women from ten to 20 years ago now feel hurt or angry.

Context of Past Disparaging Remarks

The current crisis follows Walliams' departure from the show in 2022, after audio emerged of him making disparaging remarks about contestants. He called one contestant a vulgar term and described another female as a boring girl in a pub. Friends of Cowell say he has had nothing to do with David for a long time and will not reconnect, noting that the show has moved on without him.