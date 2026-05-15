Simon Dutton, Britain's Most Wanted Fugitive, Arrested in Spain for Cocaine Smuggling

Simon Dutton, a convicted drug smuggler from Bolton, Greater Manchester, was arrested in Spain for his involvement in international cocaine smuggling. The arrest was made in La Nucia, north of Benidorm, just hours after the launch of a new campaign to bring to justice 12 men believed to be hiding on the Costas.

One of Britain's most wanted fugitives, Simon Dutton , 49, was arrested in Spain after being linked to international cocaine smuggling . Dutton was arrested in La Nucia, north of Benidorm, just hours after the launch of a new campaign aiming to bring to justice 12 men believed to be hiding on the Costas.

Dutton was wanted for a recall to prison and was convicted for drug smuggling and money laundering. The Civil Guard made the arrest, and footage showed heavily armed officers surrounding a whitewashed villa before forcing entry. Dutton was filmed being escorted to a patrol car in daylight hours. Dutton is likely to face extradition to the UK and is expected to be charged for crimes allegedly committed locally as well





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Simon Dutton Britain's Most Wanted Fugitive Cocaine Smuggling Spain Civil Guard Operation Captura UK-Led International Search Operation UK Most Wanted List Derek Mcgraw Ferguson Spencer Dillon Lamb Philip Barry Foster Alexsandr Kuksov Liam Michael Murray Francis David Parker

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