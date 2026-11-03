Simon Richardson Convicted of Murdering Headteacher Michael Mullins

Simon Richardson receives a life sentence for dragging headteacher Michael Mullins under his SUV for over a mile. The court revealed his extensive criminal record and previous driving offenses before the fatal crash in Altrincham.

A jury at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester has convicted Simon Richardson, 35, of the murder of Michael Mullins, a 56-year-old headteacher who was cycling home from Stretford Grammar School on April 20. Richardson faces a mandatory life sentence after being found guilty of dragging Mr. Mullins beneath the wheels of his two-ton Volvo XC90 for more than a mile. The court heard that Richardson continued to drive at speeds reaching up to 60mph after the initial collision, inflicting fatal injuries on the married father-of-two.

Criminal History And Previous Offences

Simon Richardson had a significant history of traffic violations and other crimes prior to the fatal incident. At the time of the tragedy, he was on bail for charges including assaulting an emergency worker, affray, causing actual bodily harm, and possessing cocaine. He had received a community order for the assault charge just one month earlier but remained unemployed and sofa-surfing. Prosecutors revealed that Richardson had five previous convictions for ignoring road rules dating back to 2011, including failing to stop after crashing into a wall and two drink-driving offenses. His total record includes 28 previous offenses and 11 court appearances since he was 18 years old, covering public disorder, battery, and stalking.

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Details Of The Fatal Crash

The collision occurred as Michael Mullins was completing a 19-mile journey home near Northwich, Cheshire. After hitting Mr. Mullins, Richardson veered sharply and deliberately from side to side in an attempt to dislodge the teacher from beneath his vehicle. Mr. Mullins was finally thrown clear when the car mounted a grass verge on a country lane in Lymm, only to be driven over again. Witnesses alerted by a trail of blood following the vehicle found Mr. Mullins unconscious but still breathing on the roadside. His Apple Watch continued to record a heartbeat even as he was flung from under the car. Despite immediate chest compressions by a witness and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at 6:50pm, approximately 40 minutes after the impact.

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Post-Crash Actions And Arrest

Instead of seeking help for the severely injured victim, Simon Richardson stopped to fill his dented car with fuel and collect weight-loss medication for his cousin, Gabrielle Debotte, who was in the passenger seat. Ms. Debotte testified that she had told Richardson to slow down before the crash, but he smirked and claimed to be a professional driver. Richardson switched his Volvo for a van but was arrested the following day after a brief police pursuit. The arrest was facilitated after Ms. Debotte contacted authorities, leading to Richardson's conviction in one of the first legal cases of its kind involving such a prolonged dragging incident.

Family Tributes And Judicial Sentencing

Michael Mullins is remembered by his family as an anchor, the perfect dad, and a transformative leader who served at Stretford Grammar School for 17 years. His family described him as brilliant and inspirational, noting he was fit and dedicated to his role as a married father-of-two. Mrs. Justice Brunner is scheduled to set the minimum term Richardson must serve later today. The conviction marks the end of a harrowing trial that exposed the callous disregard Richardson showed for human life during the incident. The case has highlighted the devastating consequences of reckless driving and the importance of accountability for such severe offenses.