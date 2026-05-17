Simon Rimmer Congratulates Max Halley On New Baby: Watch Sunday Brunch Now

On Sunday Brunch this morning, host Simon Rimmer shared some lovely news with viewers - his colleague Max Halley had recently welcomed a new addition to his family. Max revealed that his second child, a son named Rocco, was born on Monday.

Sunday Brunch presenter Simon Rimmer shared some wonderful baby news with viewers on this morning\'s programme. Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer were joined by a host of well-known faces, including Bonnie Langford , Victoria Smurfit , Clark Gregg , and James Smith .

The popular duo also welcomed regular Sunday Brunch chef Max Halley back to the show, where he worked his magic in the kitchen. But before he got cooking, Simon took a moment to congratulate his colleague, who had recently welcomed a new addition to his family. Max revealed the newborn had arrived on Monday, as a photograph of him and his eldest daughter appeared on screen, reports the Mirror.

\"Before we start cooking, congratulations are in order because you have just become a dad for the second time,\" Simon said, kicking off the segment. As Simon clapped his hands, Max replied, \"I have. Thank you. Hello, Rocco.

\" \"Baby Rocco was born on Monday,\" Simon said as Max threw his hands in the air. He asked, \"Have you had any sleep? \" \"Very little,\" Max laughed. \"This will be the most relaxing 10 minutes of my week.

\" Max then prepared a Mediterranean spread of chorizo, squid, and peas, serving it with bread and butter. Viewers were delighted to see Max back on their screens, with one commenting, \"Always great when Max is on. \" Another remarked, \"Brilliant Max is back on. \" A third chimed in, \"Love Max and his sandwiches, they always look superb.

I need to visit his shop in London. \" While a fourth declared, \"Everyone\'s watching just for the sandwich geezer. \" Elsewhere on the show, guest Bonnie Langford had to make an early exit to attend rehearsals for her upcoming stage production. Tim acknowledged Bonnie\'s early departure at the top of the programme, and following her sit-down chat, the pair said their goodbyes as she headed off to work. Sunday Brunch is available to watch on Channel 4.





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Simon Rimmer Max Halley Bonnie Langford Victoria Smurfit Clark Gregg James Smith Sunday Brunch Celebrity Guests Breakfast Show Television Hosts Morning Television Channel 4 Celebrity Cooking Celebrity Chef Mediterranean Food

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