Queensland Police confirm Simon Thuijs died after missing from Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital. The 32-year-old AI expert was found dead in Breakfast Creek.

The identity of a body recovered from Breakfast Creek in the Brisbane suburb of Albion has been officially confirmed as Simon Thuijs, a 32-year-old artificial intelligence expert from Perth. Queensland Police stated on Wednesday that DNA testing established this identification, bringing a tragic end to the search for the BHP employee who vanished from the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on November 14.

Timeline Of Disappearance And Hospital Visit

Mr. Thuijs was attending a work conference in Brisbane when he experienced a medical episode on November 13. He was admitted to the emergency department of the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital but was discharged later that Friday night following a mental health evaluation. His partner, Agustin Garcia Haag, explained that Mr. Thuijs had presented to the emergency department again on Saturday morning, November 13, but left after waiting only one hour.

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He failed to board his scheduled flight back to Perth on November 13, prompting initial concerns. The following day, November 14, Mr. Thuijs walked out of the hospital while still a patient, leaving all his personal belongings behind. He was not seen or heard from by his friends or family after that departure, leading to an extensive search operation across the region.

Police Investigation And Official Ruling

Queensland Police conducted a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Thuijs disappearance. Authorities confirmed via DNA analysis last week that the body pulled from Breakfast Creek was that of Mr. Thuijs. The force explicitly stated that his death is not being treated as suspicious.

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As a standard procedure for unattended deaths, a report will be prepared for the coroner to determine the final cause and circumstances of passing. The investigation has now concluded its active search phase, with officials focusing on administrative processes to close the case legally and officially.

Family Tributes And Personal Legacy

Mr. Thuijs partner, Agustin Garcia Haag, previously shared details about their life together, revealing they had recently purchased their first home and were in the process of setting it up when the trip occurred. Mr. Thuijs was described as a loving and supportive partner of two and a half years who had a wide array of interests ranging from music and arts to sports and artificial intelligence.

His family released a statement on Wednesday night expressing profound loss and sadness. They thanked the public for their support during the search, noting that the outpouring of love and care from those who shared posters, contacted friends, and offered prayers had deeply humbled them. They emphasized that memories of Simon would remain with the family always.

Professional Contributions And Community Impact

Professionally, Mr. Thuijs worked as an AI expert for BHP, where his role involved bridging the gap between complex technology and the people who use those systems. His passion for inclusivity was evident in his community work, as he founded the first LGBT+ hockey team in Perth ten years ago to create safe spaces for people.

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In their public statement, the family of Simon Thuijs used this moment to urge anyone experiencing mental health struggles to seek professional help. They extended their gratitude to Queensland Police for their efforts and provided contact information for support services, including Lifeline at 13 11 14 and MensLine Australia at 1300 789 978, highlighting the importance of mental health awareness in the wake of this tragedy.