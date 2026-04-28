Simone Ashley Addresses Joshua Jackson Romance Rumors

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley finally speaks about her connection with actor Joshua Jackson, remaining tight-lipped while discussing her personal life and sharing details about her upcoming role in The Devil Wears Prada sequel.

Simone Ashley , the celebrated actress known for her role in Bridgerton , has addressed speculation surrounding her relationship with actor Joshua Jackson . The conversation arose during a recent interview with The Sunday Times Style Magazine, where Ashley was questioned about her current dating life.

Maintaining a degree of privacy, she responded with a simple, 'I'm going to keep that private,' neither confirming nor denying the romantic connection. This follows reports from last August when the pair were observed enjoying a comfortable and intimate outing in New York City, sparking interest in their potential relationship. The timing of their connection came approximately two years after Jackson's divorce from actress Jodie Turner-Smith, with whom he shares a six-year-old daughter, Juno.

Ashley's romantic life has been a subject of public interest recently. It was revealed last December that she had ended her brief relationship with businessman Tim Sykes, just months after it began. Prior to that, reports surfaced in September detailing her initial connection with Jackson, including a photograph of them sharing a kiss at the US Open in New York. Beyond her personal life, Ashley is currently focused on her burgeoning film career.

She is set to appear in the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, scheduled for release on May 1st, where she will portray Amari, the new assistant to Miranda Priestley, played by Meryl Streep. In discussing her experience working on the film, Ashley praised her co-star Anne Hathaway, describing her as 'so welcoming' and an 'incredibly genuine person.

' She also shared her emotional reaction to landing the role, stating it was unlike any she had experienced before. Ashley's career trajectory has been steadily rising since her early roles in television series like Sex Education, Broadchurch, and The Sister. She has also taken on smaller parts in films such as Detective Pikachu and Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, and even made a cameo appearance as herself in Brad Pitt's F1.

Her dedication to her craft is evident in her willingness to take on diverse roles and her commitment to projects she believes in. Notably, she has expressed her continued loyalty to Bridgerton, stating she would 'clear' her schedule if asked to return, emphasizing the show's theme of family and belonging. Jackson's previous marriage to Turner-Smith was a relatively private affair, beginning after they met at Usher's birthday party in October 2018.

They married in December 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Juno, in April 2020. The couple initially presented a picture of marital bliss, frequently praising each other publicly.

However, their divorce was filed in October 2023, surprising many fans. The unfolding of these personal lives continues to attract media attention, as both Ashley and Jackson navigate their respective paths





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