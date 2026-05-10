Simone Ashley, Lila Moss, Dua Lipa, Luca Firth, and Emma Corrin: A Day in the Life of Celebrities

This news text highlights the diverse lives and careers of several celebrities, including Simone Ashley, Lila Moss, Dua Lipa, Luca Firth, and Emma Corrin.

As Miranda Priestly's acerbic Gen Z assistant Amari Mari, Simone Ashley , who previously starred in Bridgerton , has her sights set beyond mere Hollywood fame, aiming for a top-flight music career.

She has signed a 'very, very lucrative' record deal with music giants Universal, revealing her inspiration comes from British UK soul sensation Sade. Her recent EP called 'Songs I Wrote In New York' showcases her musical talent. Lila Moss, a supermodel, has reunited with her ex and is coining it in, while Dua Lipa, a pop star, has a lavish hen do planned in Italy.

Luca Firth, the son of Bridget Jones heartthrob Colin Firth, is working in various bars to fund his dream career as a musician. Actor Emma Corrin faced rejection at a restaurant in Dalston, East London, for not having a reservation. Nina Darzi, the daughter of NHS reformer Lord Darzi, designed her own wedding dress and tied the knot with Benjamin Cleary at St Margaret's, the parish church in the grounds of Westminster Abbey





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Simone Ashley Lila Moss Dua Lipa Luca Firth Emma Corrin The Devil Wears Prada 2 Bridgerton Universal Sade Met Gala Costume Art Songs I Wrote In New York Redroofs School For The Performing Arts Artsed Self Portrait Yoni Helbitz Palermo Sicily Sarah Lysander Rosie Van Amerongen Callum Turner Elton John AIDS Foundation's 34Th Annual Acade West Hollywood Miu Miu Literary Club Event Milan Design Week Westminster Abbey St Margaret's Lord Darzi NHS Reformer Tatler's Little Black Book Of Eligible Singles Elizabeth II's Wardrobe Buckingham Palace Curators Aides Measurements Personal Private

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