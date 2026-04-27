Simone Ashley Models Burberry x Hunza G Swimwear Collaboration

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley showcases her figure in the new Burberry and Hunza G swimwear collection, a collaboration launching in summer 2026. The collection blends Burberry's iconic style with Hunza G's signature stretch fabric.

Simone Ashley , the celebrated actress known for her role in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton , has captivated attention once again, this time as the face of a stunning new swimwear collaboration between iconic British brands Burberry and Hunza G . The 31-year-old actress showcased her remarkable physique in a series of promotional images, modeling a selection of pieces from the upcoming capsule collection.

Ashley’s appearance highlights the blend of luxury and effortless style that defines the partnership. She confidently posed in a vibrant strapless red bikini, emphasizing the collection’s bold color palette, and also sported a daring thigh-high black swimsuit, demonstrating the range of silhouettes offered. The collaboration itself represents a significant moment for both brands. Burberry, renowned for its heritage and signature check pattern, joins forces with Hunza G, celebrated for its innovative use of ultra-stretch fabric and figure-flattering designs.

The collection, slated for release in summer 2026, will feature Hunza G’s iconic crinkle texture reimagined in Burberry’s signature colors and adorned with the recognizable Burberry Check trims. This fusion of aesthetics aims to create swimwear that is both sophisticated and comfortable, suitable for both poolside lounging and active water pursuits. Daniel Lee, Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer, articulated the natural synergy between the two brands, emphasizing their shared British identity and commitment to material innovation.

He noted that their design approach is deeply rooted in a connection to the elements, resulting in pieces that seamlessly transition between land and water. Georgiana Huddart, the founder and Creative Director of Hunza G, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the brand’s dedication to empowering women through confidence-boosting designs. She expressed that combining Hunza G’s ethos with Burberry’s legacy felt organic, leading to a truly special and effortless collection.

The Burberry x Hunza G swimwear capsule will be available online and in select stores globally starting April 27th, promising a highly anticipated launch for fashion enthusiasts. Beyond her modeling work, Simone Ashley’s personal life and burgeoning film career continue to garner public interest. Recent reports confirmed her split from businessman Tim Sykes after a brief romance, which began following a public display of affection at the US Open in New York last September.

However, Ashley remains focused on her professional endeavors, steadily establishing herself as a versatile and in-demand actress. While she is widely recognized for her role as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton, her portfolio extends to other notable projects, including appearances in Sex Education, Broadchurch, and The Sister. She has also taken on roles in larger-scale films such as Detective Pikachu, Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid, and even a cameo in Brad Pitt’s F1.

More recently, she was spotted filming an undisclosed part in the upcoming sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. Ashley has expressed a strong loyalty to the Bridgerton franchise, stating her willingness to reprise her role should the opportunity arise, citing the show’s emphasis on family and returning home as a key influence.

In an interview with The Louis Theroux podcast, she praised the show’s creator for fostering a sense of loyalty among the cast, describing the experience of returning to set as akin to coming home to a family. This dedication underscores her commitment to projects that resonate with her values and allow her to collaborate with a supportive and creative team





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