Simone Ashley of Bridgerton Seeks Love in New York After Split, Embraces New Chapter

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is looking for love in New York City after moving there and splitting from her boyfriend. She's also featured in a new Burberry campaign.

Simone Ashley , the star of Bridgerton , has embarked on a new chapter in her life, seeking love in the bustling city of New York . This follows her recent move to the city and her split from her former boyfriend. In a parallel to her character Kate Sharma's journey, Simone is now navigating the pursuit of love in a new setting. The actress, 31, expressed her enthusiasm for her new life and her readiness for a committed relationship. She emphasized her preference for clarity and her disinterest in casual situations, stating she is very ready for a relationship and looking forward to finding the right person. She shared that she is currently dating and aims to find love and enjoy another fulfilling year in New York . This fresh start reflects a personal transformation, mirroring her character's pursuit of love and a new life.

In addition to her personal endeavors, Simone has been busy with professional commitments, recently starring in a sizzling Burberry campaign. The campaign showcases her in a series of bikinis and a sarong, highlighting her stunning beauty and embodying a summery vibe. The campaign, which was shot in South Africa, was released with the statement from Daniel Lee, Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer, who mentioned his vision of nostalgic British summer day. The campaign captures the essence of a warm summer's day with friends, reflecting the brand's aesthetic.

Previously, Simone was romantically involved with businessman Tim Sykes. Their relationship reportedly ended in December, following a summer of shared moments. The couple had been spotted together at the US Open in New York, sparking initial reports of their romance. Tim Sykes is a managing partner of restaurant group Wish You Were Here Hospitality. Before her relationship with Sykes, she was in a three-year relationship with lawyer Constantin 'Tino' Klein. The actress's personal life has often mirrored her on-screen journey. Her role in Bridgerton, where she played Kate Sharma, saw her character leave India for England in search of love. Now, Simone's real life reflects a similar trajectory, with her move to New York signifying a quest for new beginnings.

Simone's recent activities demonstrate her embracing this new chapter. She is exploring the city and prioritizing her search for a meaningful relationship. Her recent involvement in the Burberry campaign underscores her ongoing success and visibility in the fashion world. The campaign images, shot in South Africa, highlight a sophisticated and glamorous side. The campaign encapsulates the British summer essence. The parallel between her real-life journey and her on-screen role adds an interesting layer to her public persona. The actress is navigating both her personal life and career with enthusiasm and grace, embracing change and seeking new opportunities





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