Simone Ashley Reveals Details About 'Devil Wears Prada 2' and Her Character

Simone Ashley discusses her role as Miranda Priestly's new assistant in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', highlighting the differences between her character and Emily Blunt's in the original film. The article also includes Meryl Streep's revelation about nearly walking away from the first movie over salary negotiations.

Simone Ashley , the acclaimed British actress, has offered a fascinating glimpse into her character in the highly anticipated sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada'. Ashley portrays Amiri, the newest assistant to the formidable Miranda Priestly, played once again by Meryl Streep .

In an interview with Elle Australia, Ashley described Amiri as a confident and enigmatic figure, a stark contrast to Emily Blunt’s portrayal of the anxious and overwhelmed first assistant in the 2006 original. Ashley emphasized that Amiri isn’t simply a replacement for Blunt’s character; she’s a distinct personality who possesses a unique rapport with Priestly, capable of offering counsel and navigating the evolving landscape of the fashion industry.

The production of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' brought Ashley face-to-face with a stellar cast, including Streep, Blunt, Anne Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci. She fondly recalled her first day on set, which involved a significant scene with Streep, and praised the supportive atmosphere created by her co-stars. Tucci kept her laughing, Hathaway indulged in impromptu singing sessions, and Blunt proved to be a delightful presence.

Meanwhile, Meryl Streep revealed a compelling story about her initial negotiations for the first film, disclosing that she was prepared to decline the role if her salary demands weren’t met. She recognized the potential for the film’s success and boldly requested a doubled fee, a request that was immediately granted. This experience, she reflected, was a pivotal moment in understanding her own worth and negotiating power within the industry.

Streep ultimately earned a reported $4 million for the original film, a role that garnered her critical acclaim and numerous awards. The sequel’s development wasn’t immediate. Discussions about a follow-up began as early as 2009, but the cast and crew wisely waited for a compelling narrative that reflected the changes in the world of journalism, publishing, and politics. The story needed to address the shifts in the industry and offer a fresh perspective.

Streep’s reported salary for the sequel is a substantial $20 million, reflecting her continued star power and the film’s anticipated success. The original 'Devil Wears Prada' was a global phenomenon, grossing over $325 million worldwide, and the sequel is poised to continue that legacy. Ashley’s insights and the cast’s reflections offer a tantalizing preview of a film that promises to be both entertaining and thought-provoking, exploring the complexities of power, ambition, and the ever-changing world of fashion





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