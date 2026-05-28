Simone Ashley's Stunning Bikini Photos and Her Rise to Fame

Actress Simone Ashley shares stunning bikini photos and opens up about her rise to fame, including her experiences with systemic prejudices in the industry.

Simone Ashley looked nothing short of sensational in a green bikini as she enjoyed the heatwave with a pal on Thursday. The actress, 31, took to Instagram to share a slew of snaps, also posing in a stylish yellow two-piece.

She showed off her jaw-dropping physique as she sipped on refreshing cocktails while sunbathing in the park. After getting her big break in Netflix's Sex Education in 2019, Simone went on to break down cultural barriers as she secured the lead in series two of Bridgerton. And now she has hit screens with her dream role as Miranda Priestley's new assistant Amari in the highly-anticipated sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Born to first-generation immigrants from India, Simone's parents pursued more traditional careers, her mother an accountant and her father a pharmacist. Simone admits that having grown up in a 'household full of Indian academics', her 'incredibly protective' parents were not initially keen about her pursuing a creative career, telling Veylex that she's found it 'stifling at times.

'It made me want to escape and do things my own way. I've always been a bit rebellious in that sense,' she said. But it soon became clear to Simone her passions lay elsewhere after she started singing lessons aged six and realised she wished to pursue the arts. Speaking to The Times recently, she reflected on her teenage years, saying: 'I would write my dreams in my diary, or in letters to myself.

'It was just fact. I never wanted to have a smaller life. It wasn't if, it was when. I knew that I could do it.

' After two years studying at Redroofs School for the Performing Arts for sixth form, she then went on to pursue a degree in Musical Theatre at ArtsEd in London. She told Harper's Bazaar: 'Since I was little, if I wanted something, I would do anything I could to get it. So, I took some modelling jobs to pay the bills and got into acting through that.

' She added: 'You can't have a plan B - you're either all in or not. It's like a relationship. If you do have a plan B, it's probably not going to work out.

' Securing small roles in a range of British dramas, including Broadchurch, Doctors and Casualty, her first big break came when she bagged the role of Olivia in Netflix's Sex Education. Throwing herself into racy scenes, one episode sees the character climbing on top of her boyfriend to have sex with him while wearing full Indian dress while her mother sips cups of tea downstairs.

She showed off her jaw-dropping physique as she sipped on refreshing cocktails while sunbathing in the park Simone went braless beneath a white vest top which read 'Hardcore' Fearing she makes an ugly face whenever she has an orgasm, she covers his face with a pillow, causing Malek to believe that she has a fetish which freaks him out. She is later seen putting tape onto Malek's face to make him uglier during sex so she feels at ease.

Addressing her heritage as an actress of South Asian descent, Simone has spoken out about systemic prejudices in the industry.

'Yes, colorism is an ongoing issue. As is being typecast, being looked over because of the color of your skin, losing roles to girls that are mor





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