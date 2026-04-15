Simone Ashley Seeks Love in New York City After Recent Split and Stars in Burberry Campaign

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley opens up about her move to New York, her dating life, and her stunning appearance in a new Burberry summer campaign.

Simone Ashley , the actress known for her role as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton , is embracing a new chapter in her life, seeking love and new experiences in New York City. Having moved to the bustling metropolis last year, Ashley is openly dating and actively seeking a meaningful relationship, mirroring her character's pursuit of love across continents. She's prioritizing genuine connections over casual encounters, stating her preference for committed partnerships and her lack of interest in ambiguous situationships. This move reflects a conscious decision to focus on her personal life and explore new opportunities both personally and professionally. The actress's relocation also signals a desire for a fresh start, following a previous split from her boyfriend. This new chapter showcases her resilience and determination to build a fulfilling life in a new environment.

Beyond her personal life, Ashley continues to shine in her professional endeavors. Recent news highlights her participation in a stunning Burberry summer campaign, where she showcased a series of bikinis and a chic sarong, captured in the South African sun. This collaboration exemplifies her growing influence and appeal in the fashion world, solidifying her position as a style icon. The campaign, curated by Daniel Lee, Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer, captures the essence of a warm summer day, evoking a sense of nostalgia and joy. This campaign further amplifies her visibility and strengthens her brand, showcasing her versatility and ability to captivate audiences in various creative endeavors. Ashley's ability to balance her personal pursuits with her thriving career demonstrates her strong work ethic and her commitment to living a well-rounded life.

The transition to New York represents a significant shift for Ashley, mirroring her Bridgerton character Kate Sharma's journey. Just as Kate left India for love, Ashley is embarking on her own quest for companionship and personal growth in the US. The recent split from her boyfriend Tim Sykes, a businessman, prompted the move. Her previous relationship with high-powered lawyer Constantin 'Tino' Klein lasted three years. The actress’s open declaration of her desire for love and her determination to find the right partner highlight her maturity and her focus on building a stable and supportive personal life. The campaign underscores Ashley’s confidence, poise, and elegance. The campaign aligns her with a brand that resonates with her own sensibilities and further develops her public persona. The photographs illustrate her natural charisma and her ability to embody the campaign's theme. The campaign further promotes her presence in the entertainment industry and as a fashion icon. The combination of her personal aspirations and her professional successes paints a picture of a dynamic and inspiring woman, ready to embrace all that life has to offer





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