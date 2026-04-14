Simone Ashley Stuns in Burberry Bikini for Summer 2026 Campaign

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley models Burberry swimwear in a summer 2026 campaign, showcasing her stunning physique and elegance in South Africa. The campaign celebrates Britain's lidos and the spirit of summer.

Simone Ashley , the English actress, captivated fans as she unveiled her stunning physique in a Burberry bikini for the luxury brand's summer 2026 campaign. The Bridgerton star, known for her role as Kate Sharma, showcased a different side of herself in the sun-soaked photoshoot, which took place in South Africa . The campaign, themed around Britain's iconic lidos, celebrated the joy of open-air pools and the spirit of summer. Ashley's appearance in the campaign quickly generated a buzz, with fans expressing their admiration for her beauty and form on social media. She radiated elegance as she posed by the pool, enjoying the sun and the refreshing water, leaving a lasting impression with her graceful presence. The campaign, which was a visual treat for the fans, also featured Hunger Games actor Tom Blyth , along with models Alva Claire, Babacar N'Doye, and Sacha Quenby, as well as a cast of synchronised swimmers and divers, enhancing the celebratory theme.

In one particularly striking image, Ashley was captured enjoying the golden hour, wearing another exquisite two-piece from the Burberry collection. The setting provided a stunning backdrop, amplifying the visual appeal of the campaign. The actress shared her excitement with her followers on Instagram, posting a pool snap and expressing her joy about being part of the campaign. The post was met with a flurry of compliments from fans, who praised her appearance and acknowledged her status as a style icon. Daniel Lee, Burberry's Chief Creative Officer, commented on the campaign's theme, highlighting the nostalgia associated with British lidos and the collective joy of spending warm summer days around water, further emphasizing the campaign's aim to capture the essence of a quintessential British summer. The campaign also presented the versatility of Ashley, as she seamlessly transitioned from the period drama Bridgerton to the contemporary world of high fashion, showcasing her ability to embrace different roles and styles with equal poise.

Beyond her modeling work, Ashley continues to expand her acting career. She recently revealed her commitment to return to Bridgerton if needed, demonstrating her loyalty to the show. The actress has also been involved in various film projects, including a cameo in Brad Pitt's racing drama F1, and an unspecified role in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which highlights her growing presence in the film industry. Ashley, who has also starred in Netflix's Sex Education, has steadily been building a reputation as a versatile and sought-after actress. Before finding mainstream success, she had smaller roles in shows like Broadchurch and The Sister, but her work on Bridgerton catapulted her into the spotlight. Her journey reflects her dedication to her craft and her continuous efforts to carve a niche for herself in the competitive world of entertainment. Despite her busy career, the star is also rumored to have recently broken up with her businessman boyfriend Tim Sykes. The campaign has now put Simone in the news and has also made her more relevant to her fans.





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Simone Ashley Burberry Summer Campaign Bikini Bridgerton Fashion South Africa Lido Tom Blyth

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