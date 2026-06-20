Simone Biles Fires Back at Critics Questioning Severity of Life-Threatening Illness During Recovery

Simone Biles responded sharply to social media trolls who minimized her recent life-threatening medical emergency, emphasizing the seriousness of her condition while sharing her healing journey in Belize with husband Jonathan Owens. The gymnast detailed the scary event and addressed skepticism about her vacation photos and recovery process.

Simone Biles has furiously hit back at trolls on Instagram who appeared to question the severity of a mystery illness that saw her 'almost die' in hospital.

The USA Olympic gymnast has been recovering on vacation in Belize with her NFL husband Jonathan Owens after she revealed earlier this month that she had a major health scare. She shared pictures on Instagram with her fans showing her and Owens - who plays for the Indianapolis Colts - soaking up the sun, while she also gave them an update on how she was feeling during a TikTok video.

But, in the comments on Tuesday, one account wrote: 'Almost died but look at these traveling selfies.

' Two days later, Biles posted a withering response. She said: 'Ugh, these comments make me sad. A little over two weeks ago, I experienced a serious medical emergency that could have ended very differently, and this trip has been part of allowing myself to heal and appreciate being here. I hope you understand that life-changing experiences can shift your perspective and that you're able to extend a little more grace to others moving forward.

' Another skeptic then commented: 'Almost died but on vacation drinking? ' Biles responded to that comment as well, writing: 'I don't owe you anything, but have you heard of non-alcoholic drinks? ' A third account commented: 'You look good for someone who almost died. ' Biles hit back with: 'Two weeks bedrest.

' The seven-time Olympic champion appeared to be back at home on Friday, sharing images of her watching TV and sitting with her dogs. But she sparked alarm in early June after her health scare. In a post on her Instagram story, alongside a photo of her wearing several hospital wristbands, she wrote: 'I'm not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today's age. But almost dying wasn't on my bingo card earlier this week.

This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life, especially since Jonathan was in Indy for practices. I've been in bed resting this week, I'll explain sooner or later but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers.

' In a further post, she shared a photo of herself lying in bed with her dogs, alongside the caption 'I'll be here' and a screenshot of an extremely elevated resting heartbeat. She has vowed to explain fully what happened to her when she is ready.

She was last seen in public at the end of May on a visit to watch the MLB team St. Louis Cardinals with husband Owens, who threw out the first pitch for his hometown team. The news of her scare led to an outpouring of support for the 11-time Olympic medalist, who has not competed since the 2024 Games in Paris, where she won three golds.

Biles currently lives in Texas with Owens, who recently signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal with the Colts after two years in Chicago with the Bears. Biles, 29, is widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time and is America's most decorated gymnast in Olympic history. She has not ruled out competing again at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 due to it being a home Games, but gymnasts do not typically compete that late into their career.

Speaking before her health scare, Biles said she is torn over the decision.

'I'd say we're still at about 50 per cent,' she said to French publication El Pais. 'Although I'll also take this opportunity to say one thing: I feel we should know how to admire athletes while they are active and competing. I've already been to three Olympic Games, and I feel fulfilled. It's crazy to see how people always want more and more from you.

In the end, the decision will always be mine. I feel our bodies are a bit like an hourglass that's slowly running out. Right now, I'm 29, and although longevity in the elite has advanced by leaps and bounds, it would be a huge sacrifice to try to be at Los Angeles. We'll have to see.





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