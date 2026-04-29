Simone Biles Quits Red Carpets Over $23,000 Styling Bill and Privacy Concerns

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles reveals she will no longer attend events after spending $23,000 on styling for a recent red carpet, citing exorbitant costs and anxiety over fan attention. She also requested privacy during her trip to the Laureus World Sports Awards in Spain.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has expressed her frustration with the escalating costs associated with attending public events, revealing she spent a staggering $23,000 on styling for a recent red carpet appearance.

The 29-year-old athlete shared her financial shock in a TikTok video, questioning whether such expenses are now considered normal. She specifically mentioned the cost of hiring a glam squad, leading her to declare she will be 'staying inside where it's free' and foregoing future event attendance. While Biles did not explicitly name the event, it closely follows her appearance at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, where she wore an $11,000 gown.

Biles’s comments highlight a growing concern about the financial burden placed on celebrities to maintain a certain image in the public eye. She acknowledged that prices have generally increased, but expressed disbelief at the sheer magnitude of the cost. She also addressed the pressure to appear flawlessly dressed, noting that even wearing more affordable brands like Oh Polly, House of CB, or Club L London would likely draw criticism online.

This sentiment underscores the intense scrutiny celebrities face regarding their appearance and the perceived need to constantly meet public expectations. Beyond the financial strain, Biles also recently voiced concerns about her privacy while in Spain for the Laureus Awards, requesting fans to respect her personal space and refrain from gathering outside her hotel. She expressed anxiety over the constant attention, while still acknowledging her appreciation for her dedicated fanbase and offering to take pictures when appropriate.

Simone Biles is a highly decorated athlete, boasting seven Olympic gold medals and four Laureus Sportswoman of the Year awards. This year, she attended the Laureus Awards not as a recipient, but as an ambassador, presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to Romanian gymnastics legend Nadia Comaneci. Biles has been a Laureus ambassador since February, and has spoken about the organization’s positive impact on her life and its commitment to using sport to empower young people.

Her recent experiences, however, seem to have prompted a reevaluation of her public engagements, prioritizing her well-being and financial stability over the demands of the celebrity lifestyle. The situation raises a broader conversation about the pressures faced by public figures and the need for boundaries to protect their mental health and personal lives





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