Simone Biles Reveals Terrifying Health Emergency That Left Her 'Almost Died'

Gymnastics legend Simone Biles disclosed a serious health scare that required hospitalization, describing it as one of the scariest experiences of her life. The 29‑year‑old, who is married to NFL player Jonathan Owens, shared the incident via Instagram, noting she was alone at home while her husband was in Indianapolis for practice. Biles, who has not competed since the Paris 2024 Olympics where she won three gold medals, also mentioned her ongoing deliberation about a potential return for the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Simone Biles , widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time and America's most decorated Olympian in the sport, has opened up about a frightening medical emergency that nearly claimed her life earlier this week.

The 29‑year‑old took to her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon to share the news, posting a photo of several hospital wristbands and a candid caption that immediately sparked concern among her millions of followers. Biles, who normally values her privacy, felt compelled to speak out because of the severity of the incident.

"I'm not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today's age," she wrote. "But almost dying wasn't on my bingo card earlier this week. This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life, especially since Jonathan was in Indy for practices.

" Biles further detailed her recovery process, explaining that she has been resting in bed since the event and expressed gratitude to her close circle for their support. "I've been in bed resting this week, I'll explain sooner or later but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers," she added.

In a subsequent post, she shared a photo of herself lying in bed surrounded by her dogs with the caption "I'll be here" and included a screenshot showing an extremely elevated resting heart rate, offering a glimpse into the physiological stress her body endured. The exact nature of the medical emergency remains unspecified, but it was serious enough to warrant a hospital visit and has left the Olympic champion reflecting on her health and future.

The incident occurred while her husband, Jonathan Owens of the Indianapolis Colts, was away on team commitments, leaving Biles alone at their Texas residence. Owens, who signed a one‑year, $1.4 million contract with the Colts after two seasons with the Chicago Bears, was unable to be present during the scare. The couple, who met in 2020 on the dating app Raya during the coronavirus lockdown, married in 2023 and have been vocal about their strong bond.

Owens recently described how the lockdown period helped them build a deep connection, saying, "It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn't do anything. We used it to get to know each other... really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger.

" Biles' health scare has prompted an outpouring of support from fans, fellow athletes, and the broader gymnastics community. Her last competition was at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where she added three gold medals to her already historic tally, bringing her total to eleven Olympic medals-a record for an American gymnast. While she has not officially announced a retirement, speculation about her potential participation in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics has been ongoing.

In an interview shortly before her recent health crisis, Biles told French publication El País that her decision is still very much up in the air, putting the chances at about 50 percent. She emphasized that the choice will ultimately be hers and expressed frustration with the public's expectation that athletes must continuously push for more.

"I'd say we're still at about 50 per cent," she said. "Although I'll also take this opportunity to say one thing: I feel we should know how to admire athletes while they are active and competing. I've already been to three Olympic Games, and I feel fulfilled. It's crazy to see how people always want more and more from you.

In the end, the decision will always be mine. I feel our bodies are a bit like an hourglass that's slowly running out. Right now, I'm 29, and although longevity in the elite has advanced by leaps and bounds, it would be a huge sacrifice to try to be at Los Angeles. We'll have to see.

" Despite the physical demands of elite gymnastics, Biles has remained active in a different way, often doing Pilates with Owens. She admitted that the workouts are intensely painful but that she enjoys sharing the experience with her husband.

"Honestly it's not fun at all. It's very hard, pure pain and effort. But he loves it. And I do it because I love sharing it with him," she explained.

As she continues her recovery, the gymnastics world waits for further updates on both her health and her competitive future, hopeful that the athlete who has redefined the sport will return to some form of training whenever she feels ready





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Simone Biles Health Scare Hospitalization Olympic Gymnast Jonathan Owens Instagram Paris 2024 Los Angeles 2028 Retirement Injury

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