Simone Simmons, a self-styled energy healer and close friend of Princess Diana during the 1990s, has died at age 71. This article details her unique role in the Princess's life after her divorce from Prince Charles.

The life of Simone Simmons, a self-styled energy healer and close confidante of Princess Diana, has come to an end at the age of 71. Her death, which was announced this week following a prolonged illness, marks the conclusion of a remarkable chapter in the history of the British Royal Household during the turbulent 1990s. Simmons was not merely a spiritual advisor but a complex figure who navigated the intense privacy of Kensington Palace while offering candid, grounded advice to the Princess.

Simone Simmons is remembered as a pivotal support system for Princess Diana during the years immediately following her separation and subsequent divorce from Prince Charles. As the Princess navigated a period of profound public scrutiny and private isolation, Simmons provided a rare combination of mystical counsel and sharp, worldly insight. Her passing has prompted reflections on the unique bond that formed between the two women, a relationship defined by mutual trust and frequent, lengthy conversations.

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The Intrusive Entrance Into Royal Privates

Richard Kay, a journalist who documented his interactions with Diana during this era, recounted a surreal introduction to Simmons in early November 1996. Princess Diana had summoned Kay to Kensington Palace under the pseudonym Mr. Cardew to bypass security checks, intending for him to meet her new friend. The meeting was marked by chaos when armed police burst into the residence due to an accidental trigger of a panic button by a kitchen staff member, creating a stark contrast to the quiet, albeit eccentric, atmosphere of the Princess's home.

The narrative of this visit highlights the unconventional nature of the relationships Diana cultivated during this period. Simone, described as having wild reddish hair and piercing eyes, introduced herself by noting she would help make supper because Diana could not cook. This incident served as a microcosm of the broader dynamic: a mix of domestic normalcy, security paranoia, and the intrusion of the outside world into the Princess's private sanctuary.

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Contrasting Views From The Royal Circle

While Simone Simmons became a cherished figure to Diana, her presence was viewed with skepticism by other high-ranking members of the establishment. The circle surrounding Prince Charles derisively labeled her and other new-age therapists as soothsayers and charlatans. This disapproval stemmed from a desire to maintain traditional boundaries and a reluctance to accept alternative medicine practices as valid forms of support for a senior royal family member.

Despite the criticism from the Palace establishment, Diana found solace in Simmons's willingness to speak frankly about sensitive political and media issues. Unlike many who tiptoed around the Princess, Simmons offered direct feedback, such as labeling the Panorama interview a mistake and describing reporter Martin Bashir as a bad man. This candor, combined with her strong opinions on current affairs, provided Diana with a perspective that felt authentic and unfiltered.

A Deeply Personal Bond And Daily Routines

The connection between the two women was cemented through shared experiences and daily routines that defied royal protocol. Simmons was instrumental in drafting communications, including a letter to Elton John that addressed him by his birth name, Elton Dwight. This attention to detail underscored her role as a guardian of Diana's personal brand and her desire to reconnect with her pre-royal identity during this transitional phase of her life.

Simmons also played a significant role in introducing Diana to alternative therapies, including acupuncture sessions at a traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Camden Town. These weekly visits became a staple of their friendship, offering a space for gossip and relaxation away from the pressures of royal duties. While Diana resisted more invasive procedures like colonic irrigation, she fully embraced the calming effects of needle therapies, finding them to be a harmless dependency that helped manage her stress.

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The Bohemian Atmosphere Of Hendon

The physical space where Simmons lived served as another layer of her appeal to the Princess. Her home in Hendon, north London, was described as a riot of color with bright yellow walls, squashy orange sofas, and numerous crystals. The presence of rescue cats and glowing candles created a bohemian sanctuary that stood in stark contrast to the formal grandeur of Kensington Palace. This environment allowed Diana to step away from her public persona and engage with a friend on a purely human level.

The depth of this friendship was evidenced by the duration of their interactions, with one telephone call lasting more than 14 hours. Simmons possessed the infinite amount of time that Diana prized above all else, offering a listening ear without judgment. As the spiritual healer passed away, her legacy remains as a testament to the human need for genuine connection and unconventional support during times of personal crisis.