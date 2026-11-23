Simone Simmons, the trusted confidante and spiritual healer to Diana, Princess of Wales, has passed away at age 71 following a long illness. Her legacy includes controversial claims and deep access to the royal family.

Simone Simmons, the spiritual healer and long-time confidante of Diana, Princess of Wales, has died at the age of 71. Her spokesman confirmed that Ms Simmons passed away on Sunday, 15 November 2026, after a prolonged period of illness. She was born in October 1955 in East London and spent her final days surrounded by her deep faith and the memories of her extraordinary bond with the late princess.

Core Details of the Healer's Life

Simone Simmons served as a trusted source of support for Diana during some of the most turbulent periods of her life, including her divorce from the now-King. The two women first met in 1993 when Diana was a regular patient at the Hale Clinic in London. Ms Simmons, who had trained as a nurse before turning to holistic medicine, offered energy healing sessions that quickly became a staple of the princess's routine. Their relationship deepened significantly, with the healer often spending time at Kensington Palace alongside Diana and her two young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

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The bond between the two was characterized by intense communication and mutual trust. During the 2008 inquest into the death of the princess, Ms Simmons revealed that she and Diana would sometimes speak on the phone for up to 10 hours at a time. She taught Diana complementary practices focused on correcting imbalances in the body's electro-magnetic field. She also performed cleanses to remove what she described as negative energy from the princess's apartments at Kensington Palace.

Stakeholder Positions and Controversial Claims

Simone Simmons became a central figure in public discourse following the death of the princess, largely due to the controversial accounts she published in her books. In her 2005 publication, Diana: The Last Word, she alleged that the princess had engaged in a passionate affair with John F Kennedy Jnr. This claim, along with other sensitive revelations, sparked significant debate and scrutiny regarding the private life of the late royal.

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She also shared allegations regarding the treatment of Diana by senior royal family members. During the inquest, Ms Simmons presented evidence that Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, had written derogatory and cruel letters to his daughter-in-law. The Duke of Edinburgh vehemently denied these accusations. Furthermore, she revealed that the princess had written her a note after her car brakes failed in 1995. In the note, Diana expressed fear that MI5 or MI6 were responsible for the sabotage.

Impact on Royal Narrative and Legacy

The relationship between Simone Simmons and Princess Diana was not without its conflicts. The pair fell out on several occasions and were not speaking to each other at the time of the princess's fatal car crash in Paris in 1997. Despite this silence, Ms Simmons stated her belief that they would have reconciled eventually. After the tragedy, she burned all the sensitive material that Diana had given her, preserving only a fraction of their shared history.

Simone Simmons continued to be a vocal figure in the years following the princess's death. In 2006, she testified before the Operation Paget police inquiry, reiterating her claims about the princess's fears for her safety. In 2018, she claimed to a US broadcaster that the spirit of Diana spoke to her, expressing disapproval of the marriage between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She suggested the princess believed the union would end in disaster.

Real-World Impact and Campaigning Efforts

Beyond her role as a spiritual guide, Simone Simmons was a passionate campaigner against landmines, sharing the princess's dedication to this cause. She briefed Diana on the issue in 1996, which influenced the princess's decision to visit Bosnia to highlight the suffering caused by anti-personnel mines. Ms Simmons later joined a friend from the Red Cross on a similar mission to the war-torn region, mirroring the princess's humanitarian efforts just a month before her death.

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Simone Simmons was also known for her strong moral compass and advocacy against antisemitism. She held her Jewish faith and spiritual beliefs close throughout her life, describing herself as a woman of warmth, compassion, and strength of character. Her personal life was marked by a deep affection for animals, particularly her two cats, Star and Gus, who were rehomed through a rescue charity. She will be remembered by those who knew her as a devoted friend and a significant, albeit controversial, part of the modern royal narrative.