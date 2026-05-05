Simple App Offers 80% Off as Users Report Remarkable Weight Loss Results

The Simple app is gaining popularity for its personalized weight loss plans and emphasis on sustainable habits. Users are reporting significant results, with one woman losing over 40 pounds and 40 inches. New users can currently save up to 80% with the code ‘REACH’.

The pursuit of a healthier lifestyle often feels overwhelming, with many quick-fix solutions failing to deliver lasting results. People are increasingly drawn to sustainable weight loss methods that integrate easily into their daily routines, and the Simple app has emerged as a popular choice.

Unlike traditional approaches that rely on strict calorie counting or eliminating food groups, Simple focuses on small, achievable changes that promote long-term maintenance. Currently, new users can take advantage of an 80% discount on plans using the code ‘REACH’, along with a two-for-one subscription offer. Susan Rae, 58, exemplifies the app’s success, having lost over 40 pounds and 40 inches.

She discovered Simple on Facebook 284 days ago, initially expecting a yoga app for women over 40, but quickly embraced its intermittent fasting features. She reached her target weight within months and has continued to progress effortlessly, experiencing no feelings of deprivation. Prior to using Simple, Susan faced rising cholesterol and blood sugar levels, but has since seen significant improvements, alongside a substantial boost in energy levels.

The app’s personalized approach begins with a questionnaire that tailors plans to individual goals, routines, and preferences. It offers tools for intermittent fasting tracking, workout guidance, and food logging via text, voice, or photo. A key feature is Avo, the AI coach, which provides instant tips, meal ideas, and encouragement. Simple prioritizes behavioral modifications and sustainable practices, guiding users to establish routines that fit their lifestyles.

Susan encourages others to fully engage with the program and community, emphasizing its life-changing potential. She believes that if she can succeed, anyone can, having struggled with weight for a lifetime. Alternatives like Noom, which focuses on mindful eating, and MyFitnessPal, a nutrition and exercise tracker, also offer support for weight management. Simple users on Trustpilot praise its ease of use, effective food tracking, and helpful coaching, with many celebrating significant weight loss and positive experiences.

One user highlighted the app’s ability to track food without calorie counting and its reminders for eating windows, while another lauded the readily available support and user-friendly interface





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Weight Loss Simple App Intermittent Fasting Health Fitness Diet Sustainable Weight Loss Personalized Plans Avo Noom Myfitnesspal

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