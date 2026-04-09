Simple Blood Test Could Revolutionize Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention

A new study reveals that a blood test measuring apolipoprotein B (apoB) is more effective than traditional cholesterol tests in identifying individuals at risk of heart attacks and strokes. The test could enable early intervention and potentially save lives.

A new study indicates that a simple blood test measuring apolipoprotein B (apoB) could be a more effective method for identifying individuals at risk of heart attack s and strokes compared to the standard cholesterol tests currently used.

This test, which is not routinely implemented in the NHS, assesses the number of harmful particles present in the blood, offering doctors an opportunity to prescribe medication or recommend lifestyle adjustments years before a patient potentially experiences a cardiovascular event. The research, conducted by Northwestern Medicine in the US and published in the journal JAMA, highlights the potential of apoB testing to improve treatment decisions and potentially save lives. The study suggests that wider adoption of apoB testing could prevent a significant number of heart attacks and strokes compared to the current methods that primarily focus on LDL cholesterol levels. This approach could be cost-effective for healthcare providers by reducing the need for expensive emergency care and long-term recovery associated with heart disease.\The researchers utilized a simulation model involving 250,000 US adults eligible for statins, medications designed to lower bad cholesterol, who did not yet have cardiovascular disease. They examined the potential outcomes of prescribing medication based on different testing methods: measuring LDL cholesterol, non-HDL cholesterol (which includes all forms of cholesterol, including LDL), and apoB levels. The findings revealed that focusing on apoB markers could prevent approximately 1,000 more heart attacks and strokes per 250,000 individuals compared to existing approaches. This suggests that the apoB test, which is relatively inexpensive, could offer a significant advantage in identifying at-risk patients and allowing for early intervention. The study also emphasized that some patients may have seemingly normal LDL cholesterol results despite still being at risk, potentially due to a poor diet or other factors that contribute to chronic disease. The ability of the apoB test to detect these risks could significantly enhance the accuracy of cardiovascular risk assessment.\Experts have previously called for the broader integration of the apoB test, which costs approximately £36 at private clinics, into standard medical practice. This sentiment is echoed by Dr. Richard Webb from Liverpool Hope University, who suggests using the apoB test in conjunction with current practices. This combined approach would allow for a more comprehensive assessment of cardiovascular risk, enabling doctors to identify a wider range of patients who may benefit from preventive measures. The study's lead author, Ciaran Kohli-Lynch, from Northwestern University, emphasized that using apoB testing to guide cholesterol-lowering medication could prevent more heart attacks and strokes compared to current practices. The implication is that a more proactive approach to cardiovascular risk assessment, utilizing apoB testing, could lead to better patient outcomes and potentially reduce the burden of heart disease on healthcare systems





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