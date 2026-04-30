Sinbad Makes Triumphant Return to Stand-Up Stage After Stroke, Shares Emotional Reunion with Daughter

Nearly five years after suffering a stroke, legendary comedian Sinbad announces his return to stand-up comedy with two sold-out shows in Pasadena. The 69-year-old entertainer, who has been using a wheelchair since his health scare, expresses gratitude for fan support and shares the stage with his daughter, Paige Bryan. Fellow celebrities, including Rosie O'Donnell and Steve Harvey, celebrate his comeback.

Legendary comedian and actor Sinbad , whose real name is David Adkins, has announced his triumphant return to the stand-up stage nearly five years after suffering a debilitating stroke.

The 69-year-old entertainer, known for his roles in films like Jingle All the Way and Houseguest, shared an emotional Instagram video revealing his excitement for two sold-out shows at the Comedy Ice House in Pasadena, California. The performances, scheduled for May 8 and May 10, mark a significant milestone in Sinbad's recovery journey, as he has been confined to a wheelchair since his stroke in 2020.

In the clip, Sinbad expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans and fellow celebrities, stating, 'I thank you for all the prayers that people prayed for me - it worked.

' He also hinted at a more personal touch to his comeback, mentioning that he would be sharing the stage with his daughter, comedian Paige Bryan, and longtime opener Chase Anthony. Sinbad's daughter, who has been a source of strength throughout his recovery, shared her own emotional post on Instagram, describing the moment as 'bigger than I can fully comprehend.

' She revealed the challenges her father has faced, particularly the lack of accessibility in most comedy clubs, which has prevented him from attending her performances. The veteran comic's return has garnered widespread support from the entertainment industry, with celebrities like Rosie O'Donnell, Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, and Darryl Strawberry expressing their admiration and well-wishes. O'Donnell reminisced about their shared history on Star Search, while Harvey hailed Sinbad as 'A LIVING LEGEND.

' Strawberry, the legendary baseball player, offered prayers for Sinbad's continued healing and happiness. Sinbad's comeback is not just a personal victory but a testament to his resilience and the unwavering support of his family and fans. As he prepares to take the stage once again, the comedy world eagerly awaits the return of one of its most beloved figures, ready to bring his signature humor and charm back to the spotlight





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