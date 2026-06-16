Bonnie Tyler is no longer in a coma but remains in intensive care following intestinal surgery. Doctors are confident of a full recovery, though it will take time. Her concerts, including one in Cardiff, are still scheduled.

Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler , best known for her 1980s hit Total Eclipse of the Heart, is recovering in intensive care after emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal.

The 75-year-old singer, who has a distinctive husky voice, underwent surgery earlier this month at a hospital near her home in Faro. Following the operation, she was placed in an induced coma to aid her recovery. As of the latest updates, Tyler is no longer in a coma but remains very unwell and under close medical supervision. Her doctors have expressed confidence in a full recovery, though they emphasize that the process will be slow.

Tyler's representatives released a statement saying that while her condition is improving, it is a gradual process. They remain hopeful that her scheduled concerts, including a performance in Cardiff on December 17, can go ahead as planned. No changes to her autumn tour dates have been announced yet. Tyler, whose real name is Gaynor Hopkins, hails from Neath in South Wales.

She was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2023 for her services to music, an honor she received during the Queen's Birthday Honours list. Her career spans decades, with a signature sound that blends operatic soft rock and pop, earning her a loyal fan base worldwide. In a recent interview before her surgery, Tyler reflected on her tours in Russia, mentioning that she had visited the country many times.

She recalled one performance where Russian President Vladimir Putin was in the front row, describing the experience as very strange. She toured Russia before the breakup of the Soviet Union as well. The singer's health scare has prompted an outpouring of support from fans and fellow musicians. Tyler's official website posted an update reassuring fans that she is receiving excellent care.

The medical team has not yet provided a timeline for her release from intensive care, but the focus remains on her steady recovery. Tyler's family has requested privacy during this time. The singer's husky voice, a result of nodules on her vocal cords that emerged after a throat operation in the 1970s, became her trademark. She rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s with hits like It's a Heartache and Holding Out for a Hero.

Despite her age, Tyler has continued to tour and perform actively. This health incident comes as a surprise to many, as she had appeared to be in good health during recent performances. The news of her surgery broke earlier this month, leading to widespread media coverage. Tyler's representatives have been careful to manage expectations, noting that her recovery is a priority over any professional commitments.

While fans eagerly await her return to the stage, the main concern is for her health and well-being. The singer's resilience has been praised by many, and there is optimism that she will overcome this challenge as she has done with previous health issues. Tyler's management has stated that further updates will be provided as her condition evolves. In the meantime, they ask for understanding and patience.

The music community has rallied around Tyler, with many sending messages of support. Her legacy in the music industry is significant, and her recovery is eagerly anticipated. The singer has always been known for her strong will and determination, traits that are likely aiding her current fight. As she recovers, her fans remain hopeful that she will soon be back to doing what she loves: performing and entertaining audiences around the world





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