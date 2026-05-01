Singer D4vd Accused of Gruesome Murder of 14-Year-Old: Family Devastated by Details

The family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez is reeling from the shocking details of her alleged murder by singer D4vd, who is accused of dismembering her body and attempting to destroy evidence using chainsaws and a burn cage. Prosecutors detail a premeditated act driven by fear of career ruin.

The family of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez is grappling with unimaginable grief as harrowing details surrounding her death, allegedly at the hands of singer D4vd (David Anthony Burke), have come to light.

Burke, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder following the discovery of Celeste’s dismembered body in the trunk of his Tesla. Court documents reveal a disturbing account of premeditation and brutal acts. Prosecutors allege that Celeste threatened to expose information about their relationship, potentially derailing Burke’s burgeoning music career, leading him to orchestrate her murder. The timeline detailed in a nine-page preliminary trial brief paints a chilling picture.

After a breakup in April, Celeste reportedly threatened to reveal damaging details that could ruin Burke’s career as he was preparing to release his debut album. Burke allegedly arranged for Celeste to be picked up from her home in Lake Elsinore and brought to his Hollywood Hills residence. Upon her arrival, prosecutors claim he stabbed her multiple times and allowed her to bleed out, making no attempt to seek medical help.

Instead, he initiated a series of calculated steps to conceal the crime, including sending a text message to Celeste inquiring about her whereabouts, seemingly to create an alibi. He then embarked on trips to Santa Barbara to dispose of evidence, including Celeste’s identification, which was later recovered. The extent of Burke’s alleged efforts to eliminate evidence is particularly gruesome. He allegedly purchased chainsaws, a body bag, heavy-duty laundry bags, and an inflatable pool under a false name ('Victoria Mendez').

Prosecutors claim he used the chainsaws to dismember Celeste’s body, even amputating her fingers because one bore a tattoo of his name. The body was initially placed in the inflatable pool to contain the blood, and a 'burn cage' was later ordered with the intent to incinerate remaining evidence. The discovery of blue plastic fragments matching the pool in Celeste’s remains further corroborates the prosecution’s case.

The Rivas Hernandez family, understandably devastated, has chosen not to make any public statements, overwhelmed by the indescribable pain and focusing on grieving and healing. Their attorney, Patrick Steinfeld, described the task of informing them of the details as the most difficult of his 37-year career. The family continues to face the challenges of daily life while navigating this profound loss





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D4vd Celeste Rivas Hernandez Murder Dismemberment Evidence Destruction

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