Singer D4vd Arrested for Murder of 14-Year-Old Celeste Rivas

Los Angeles police have arrested 21-year-old singer David Burke, professionally known as D4vd, in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas. Rivas's dismembered remains were discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered to the singer. Burke's legal team maintains his innocence, stating he is being held only on suspicion.

Singer David Burke, known professionally as D4vd , has been arrested and is being held without bail in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas , the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed on Thursday. Detectives from the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division apprehended Burke, a 21-year-old Los Angeles resident, on suspicion of murder. The case is slated to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office on Monday.

Burke’s legal team issued a statement asserting his innocence, emphasizing that no indictment has been returned and no criminal complaint has been filed. They contend Burke has only been detained under suspicion and vow to vigorously defend his innocence. The arrest follows the discovery of Rivas’s remains in September 2025, found in the front trunk of a Tesla that had been impounded at a Hollywood tow yard. Police stated the vehicle is registered to D4vd. Court documents unsealed in February officially named D4vd as a suspect in Rivas’s killing. Petitions filed to compel testimony from his parents described him as a potential perpetrator, specifically noting his potential involvement in a count of murder. The grand jury investigation into D4vd commenced in mid-November. Prosecutors presented evidence and summoned relevant individuals to testify, including D4vd’s managers and a friend, Neo Langston. Celeste Rivas was reportedly last seen leaving her Lake Elsinore home in the spring of 2024 at the age of 13. Her remains were discovered last September when the Tesla, allegedly belonging to D4vd, was left on a public street for over 72 hours, according to the LAPD. Neighbors reported observing the Tesla being moved intermittently over the preceding three months before it was ultimately left on Bluebird Avenue in the Hollywood Hills. It was subsequently impounded and transported to Hollywood Tow. Employees at the tow yard detected a foul odor emanating from the vehicle and contacted authorities on September 8, 2025. Investigators found Rivas’s decomposed body within the Tesla, noting she had been dismembered. Her discovery occurred days after what would have been her 15th birthday, although police believe she likely died significantly earlier, possibly in the spring of 2025. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reported that Rivas was found wearing black leggings, a tube top, a yellow metal chain bracelet, and stud earrings. Following Rivas’s death, the lyrical content of D4vd’s music drew considerable attention due to its violent themes. Based on accounts from her friends and family, it is believed that Rivas was in a romantic relationship with D4vd. Her mother, who reported her daughter missing three separate occasions throughout 2024, indicated that Celeste was dating an individual she knew only as 'David.' Reports also suggest the pair shared matching 'Sshhh' tattoos on their right index fingers. Friends of D4vd have informed TMZ that they were frequently seen together and expressed their belief that he and Rivas were romantically involved. In the aftermath of Rivas's death, D4vd's song lyrics became a focal point of scrutiny due to their inherently violent nature. In his popular 2022 single, Romantic Homicide, D4vd sings about a past love interest no longer being present, with lyrics including: In the back of my mind, I killed you... And I didn't even regret it... I can't believe I said it... But it's true... I hate you





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Rapper D4vd Arrested in Connection with Teenager's MurderLos Angeles police have arrested 21-year-old musician David Burke, known as D4vd, in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas. Rivas's dismembered remains were discovered in a Tesla registered to the artist.

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