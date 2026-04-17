Singer D4vd Arrested for Murder of 14-Year-Old Celeste Rivas

Los Angeles police have arrested 21-year-old singer D4vd, real name David Burke, in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas. Rivas's dismembered remains were discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke's address. The investigation points to a possible romantic relationship between the two, with D4vd's song lyrics also drawing scrutiny.

Singer D4vd , whose real name is David Burke , has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas . This development comes several months after Rivas's remains were discovered in the trunk of a Tesla. The vehicle, according to law enforcement, was registered to Burke's address in Texas.

Court documents unsealed in February officially named Burke as a suspect in the tragic killing. Evidence gathered from Rivas's friends and family suggests she was involved in a romantic relationship with D4vd at the time of her death.

Rivas was last seen in the spring of 2024, departing her Lake Elsinore home at the age of 13. This was reportedly not the first instance of her running away from home. The discovery of Rivas's remains occurred last September, prompted by the Tesla, allegedly owned by D4vd, being left on a public street for over 72 hours.

After being impounded and taken to Hollywood Tow, employees began to notice an unpleasant odor emanating from the vehicle. They contacted the police on September 8, 2025. Investigators on the scene found that Rivas had been dismembered, locating her decomposed head and torso within a cadaver bag. Tragically, her remains were found days after what would have been her 15th birthday.

Authorities believe she died significantly earlier, with the county medical examiner noting the remains were severely decomposed. The Los Angeles medical examiner's office concluded that Rivas Hernandez had been deceased within the vehicle for an extended period before her discovery. At the time she was found, Rivas was reportedly wearing black leggings, a tube top, a yellow metal chain bracelet, and stud earrings.

Neighbors in the Hollywood Hills area reported that the Tesla had been observed being moved multiple times over the preceding three months before it was ultimately left on Bluebird Avenue.

In legal proceedings, specifically petitions requesting her parents' testimony before a Los Angeles County grand jury, D4vd was described as a target in Rivas's death. The petition explicitly stated that the 'target may be involved in having committed the following criminal offenses... One Count of Murder.'

However, D4vd's legal team has issued a strong statement asserting his innocence, claiming he did not murder Rivas and was not responsible for her death. Their statement highlighted that no indictment has been returned by a grand jury and no criminal complaint has been filed, emphasizing that David has only been detained under suspicion and that they will vigorously defend his innocence.

Following D4vd's arrest, the LAPD announced that detectives from the Robbery-Homicide Division had arrested David Burke, a 21-year-old Los Angeles resident, for the murder of Celeste Rivas, and that he is being held without bail. The case is slated to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office on Monday.

The grand jury investigation into D4vd commenced in mid-November, during which prosecutors presented evidence and called relevant individuals to testify, including D4vd's managers and a friend named Neo Langston. According to ABC News reports, police obtained a search warrant in September for a Hollywood Hills residence where Burke had been staying, seizing a computer.

It has also been reported that D4vd and Rivas shared matching 'Sshhh' tattoos on their right index fingers. Friends of D4vd have indicated to TMZ that the pair were frequently seen together and believed they were romantically involved.

Following Rivas's death, the lyrics of D4vd's songs came under significant scrutiny due to their violent themes. His 2022 song 'Romantic Homicide' features lyrics about a past love interest, including lines like 'In the back of my mind, I killed you... And I didn't even regret it... I can't believe I said it... But it's true... I hate you.'

Burke gained considerable fame around 2022 through viral TikTok hits, including 'Romantic Homicide,' leading to collaborations with artists like SZA and Kali Uchis





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D4vd Celeste Rivas Murder Arrest Los Angeles Police Department David Burke

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