Singer D4vd Arrested in Connection with Teenager's Murder

Los Angeles police have arrested singer D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas. Rivas's dismembered remains were discovered in the trunk of a Tesla reportedly registered to Burke's address. The investigation is ongoing, with Burke's legal team asserting his innocence.

Singer D4vd , identified legally as David Burke , a 21-year-old Los Angeles resident, has been apprehended by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas . The confirmation of his arrest was made by the LAPD on Thursday.

This development follows a months-long investigation that began after Rivas's remains were discovered in the front trunk of a Tesla. The vehicle in question had been impounded at a Hollywood tow yard. Investigators later determined that the Tesla was registered to D4vd's address in Texas, a crucial piece of evidence leading to his implication in the case.

Court documents unsealed in February officially named D4vd as a suspect in Rivas's killing. Information gathered from Rivas's friends and family suggests a romantic relationship existed between her and D4vd at the time of her passing.

Rivas was last seen leaving her Lake Elsinore home in the spring of 2024, at the age of 13. Her family acknowledged that this was not the first instance of her running away from home, but the circumstances of her subsequent discovery are deeply disturbing.

The impoundment of the Tesla occurred last September after it had been left unattended on a public street for over 72 hours, as per LAPD protocols. Employees at Hollywood Tow subsequently began to notice a strong, unpleasant odor emanating from the vehicle, prompting them to contact law enforcement on September 8, 2025.

Upon investigation, authorities discovered that Rivas had been dismembered. Her decomposed head and torso were found secured within a cadaver bag. The tragic discovery was made just days after what would have been her 15th birthday. However, law enforcement officials believe she died considerably earlier, with the county medical examiner classifying the remains as severely decomposed.

A photograph circulating online shows Celeste Rivas alongside D4vd in a now-deleted Instagram post, further underscoring their connection. The Los Angeles medical examiner's office concluded that Rivas Hernandez had been deceased within the vehicle for an extensive duration prior to being discovered. The examiner noted that Rivas was found wearing black leggings, a tube top, a yellow metal chain bracelet, and stud earrings.

Neighbors residing in the vicinity of Bluebird Avenue in the Hollywood Hills reported observing the Tesla being moved multiple times over the preceding three months before it was eventually abandoned on the street.

Petitions seeking testimony from D4vd's parents before a Los Angeles County grand jury explicitly identified D4vd as a 'target' in Rivas's death, stating that he may have been involved in committing criminal offenses, including murder.

Despite these allegations, D4vd's legal team has issued a strong statement proclaiming his innocence, asserting that he did not cause Rivas's death. His lawyers emphasized that no indictment has been returned by a grand jury and no criminal complaint has been filed, clarifying that D4vd was only detained under suspicion and they intend to vigorously defend his innocence.

Following D4vd's arrest, the LAPD released a statement confirming the apprehension of David Burke, aged 21, by detectives from the Robbery-Homicide Division for the murder of Celeste Rivas and stating that Burke is being held without bail. The case is scheduled to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office on Monday.

The grand jury investigation into D4vd commenced in mid-November, during which prosecutors presented evidence and called upon relevant individuals, including D4vd's managers and a friend named Neo Langston, to testify.

Reports from ABC News indicate that police obtained a search warrant in September for a Hollywood Hills residence where Burke had been staying, and a computer was seized from the premises. Another piece of disturbing information is the existence of a video reportedly showing rapper D4vd with murder victim Celeste Rivas, found in his car.

It has also been reported that the two shared matching 'Sshhh' tattoos on their right index fingers, a detail that has drawn further attention to their relationship. Following Rivas's death, the lyrical content of D4vd's songs has come under intense scrutiny due to their violent themes.

In his widely popular song 'Romantic Homicide,' released in 2022, he sings about a past love interest no longer being present, with lyrics that express extreme anger and even a confession of having 'killed' the person in his mind without regret. Burke's rise to prominence began around 2022, fueled by viral successes on TikTok, including his track 'Romantic Homicide.' His growing popularity led to collaborations with established artists such as SZA and Kali Uchis, a stark contrast to the grim allegations he now faces.

Rivas's mother had reported her daughter missing on three separate occasions throughout 2024 and had mentioned her daughter was dating a person named 'David' whom she had never met. The matching 'Sshhh' tattoos on their index fingers have also been highlighted by friends of D4vd, who told TMZ that the pair were frequently seen together and believed to be romantically involved. This intimate detail, coupled with the violent nature of some of D4vd's song lyrics, has intensified public interest and speculation surrounding the tragic events





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