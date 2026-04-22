Singer D4vd Charged with Murder After Dismembered Body of Teen Found in His Car

David Anthony Burke, known as singer D4vd, has been charged with first-degree murder and other offenses after the dismembered remains of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez were found in his Tesla. An autopsy revealed she died from stab wounds and had been subjected to alleged abuse and mutilation.

A harrowing case has unfolded in Los Angeles , revealing the brutal death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez . The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has determined that Hernandez was stabbed to death and subsequently dismembered.

The autopsy report, obtained by The Daily Mail, details a knife wound to her liver and chest as the cause of death. Disturbingly, the report also indicates mutilation of her ring and pinky finger. Her remains were discovered within a Tesla vehicle belonging to David Anthony Burke, known professionally as the singer D4vd, in September 2025. The discovery occurred after the vehicle was towed from the Hollywood Hills, having been abandoned for over 72 hours.

Employees at the tow yard alerted authorities due to a strong, foul odor emanating from the car. Upon inspection, investigators found a cadaver bag containing a decomposed head and torso, with further examination revealing the arms and legs had been severed from the body. A second bag contained additional dismembered body parts. Toxicology reports revealed the presence of Benzodiazepines and Methamphetamine in Hernandez's liver.

The condition of the remains was particularly grim, with the coroner noting that her head was partially skeletonized and missing an eye by the time of discovery. D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, has been formally charged with first-degree murder, lewd and lascivious acts with a person under 14, and mutilating a body.

The charges also include special circumstances – lying in wait, committing a crime for financial gain, and murdering a witness in an investigation – which could potentially lead to the death penalty, though prosecutors have not yet announced their intentions. The timeline of events reveals a disturbing pattern of alleged abuse. Hernandez was initially reported missing by her family in 2024, when she was 13 years old.

According to allegations presented in a criminal complaint, Burke engaged in continuous sexual abuse of her for at least a year, spanning from September 2023 to September 2024. Authorities had classified Hernandez as a 'runaway' at the time of her death, which is believed to have occurred on or around April 23, 2025, while she was at Burke's residence in the Hollywood Hills.

The alleged mutilation of her body is said to have taken place approximately two weeks following her death. Burke made his first court appearance on Monday, where his defense attorney entered not guilty pleas to all charges. The defense, led by Blair Berk, maintains Burke's innocence, stating, 'We believe the actual evidence will show David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

' Berk has requested a public preliminary hearing to allow a judge to assess the evidence and determine if there is sufficient basis for a trial. This request is unusual, as most defendants waive their right to a speedy evidentiary hearing. Burke is scheduled to return to court on Thursday. The case has drawn significant media attention, and Berk expressed a desire to bring the evidence 'into the light of day.

' The abandoned Tesla Model Y, registered to Burke's Texas address, was initially discovered on a public street. The LAPD impounded the vehicle after it remained unattended for an extended period. The discovery of Hernandez's remains has shocked the community and prompted a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and the alleged actions of David Anthony Burke. The investigation continues as authorities gather further evidence and prepare for the legal proceedings ahead.

This remains a developing story, and updates will be provided as they become available





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D4vd Celeste Rivas Hernandez Murder Dismemberment Los Angeles

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