Singer D4vd Under Investigation After Dismembered Body of Teen Found in His Car

Rising music star D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is under investigation after the dismembered remains of a 15-year-old girl were discovered in a Tesla registered to him. The discovery has prompted a homicide investigation and a rapid distancing of collaborators and brands from the singer. Authorities are investigating Burke's alleged relationship with the victim, Celeste Rivas, who had been missing since May 2024.

The meteoric rise of musician D4vd , whose real name is David Anthony Burke , has been dramatically overshadowed by a horrific discovery and ensuing homicide investigation. From humble beginnings creating soundtracks for gaming videos, D4vd , at just 18 years old, had experienced the pinnacle of success with a viral TikTok hit, a late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel, and performances at prestigious events like Coachella.

However, the world that once seemed at his feet has crumbled under the weight of suspicion after Los Angeles police found the dismembered remains of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas inside a Tesla registered to him. This discovery, made in a Hollywood tow yard, has sent shockwaves through the music industry, leading to a swift and decisive distancing from collaborators, the cancellation of collaborations on streaming platforms, the dropping of brand endorsements, and the indefinite suspension of his world tour. D4vd has remained silent, directing all inquiries to his attorney, Blair Berk, a prominent lawyer known for representing high-profile clients. Police have executed a search warrant at Burke's rented Hollywood Hills home, seizing evidence including a laptop, though no charges have been filed, and no suspects have been named. The investigation continues, focusing on the nature of Burke's relationship with Rivas, who was reported missing in May 2024.\The investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas has intensified, bringing disturbing details of the singer's alleged relationship with the victim to light. The body of the missing 15-year-old was discovered in a black Tesla Model Y that had been abandoned near D4vd's rented Hollywood Hills home. The car had been impounded, and officers were alerted to the grim discovery due to a foul odor emanating from the vehicle. According to reports, Celeste Rivas was reported missing from her family in Lake Elsinore, California, in May 2024, when she was only 13 years old. Sources allege that Burke was in an underage relationship with Rivas, with one source claiming contact began when she was just 12. Her brother has stated that his family was aware of their alleged relationship and that she left home to see a movie with Burke, never to return. The brother said Burke often picked up his sister in the same Tesla where her remains were found. The victim's family did not approve of the relationship, according to reports, and it has been alleged that she kept in contact with her friends even after officially being reported missing. The abrupt end of communication with friends and family has raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding her death and the timeline leading up to the discovery of her remains. Authorities have stated that Rivas's remains were in an advanced state of decomposition, suggesting she had been dead for a significant period.\The repercussions of the discovery have been far-reaching, and the music industry is grappling with the fallout. The performance of D4vd's song on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been removed from all channels, reflecting the quick response of the industry to distance itself from the scandal. The fact that he was performing the US leg of his Withered World Tour when Rivas's remains were found raises questions about his knowledge of the situation. Investigators are now focusing on the examination of images and social media posts that appear to depict D4vd and Celeste Rivas together, aiming to establish the nature and extent of their connection. D4vd is cooperating with investigators. The absence of public comment from D4vd and the reliance on his attorney highlight the seriousness of the charges and the potential legal ramifications he faces. The case continues to unfold, with authorities working to determine the cause of death and establish a comprehensive understanding of the events that led to the tragic discovery of Celeste Rivas's remains. The case is still ongoing, awaiting an explanation from the artist and his representatives, the public is waiting for answers to clarify the facts





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

D4vd David Anthony Burke Celeste Rivas Homicide Investigation Tesla Missing Person Music Industry Underage Relationship

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Body found in singer D4vd's abandoned car identified as missing teenage girlThe body found in the trunk of an impounded car owned by singer D4vd has been identified as a missing teenage girl.

Read more »

Body found in Tesla registered to singer d4vd named as missing 15-year-old girlCeleste Rivas had been reported missing from Lake Elsinore in California before she was found in the Tesla.

Read more »

Who is D4vd? Singer at centre of horrific death of 15-year-old girl found in his TeslaWho is D4vd? How old is D4vd? Why is D4vd famous? What happened in the case of Celeste Rivas and D4vd?

Read more »

Police raid home of singer D4vd after dismembered body of missing girl found in his carThe home of singer D4vd has been raided by police following the harrowing discovery of the dismembered remains of a missing teenage girl in his car.

Read more »

D4vd cancels US tour dates as police investigate dead body discovered in TeslaThe remainder of D4vd's US tour has reportedly been cancelled as the investigation into the dead body found in a Tesla registered to him continues.

Read more »

D4vd's Career Collapses Amid Homicide Investigation After Dismembered Body Found in His TeslaSinger D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, faces a homicide investigation following the discovery of a dismembered body of a missing teenage girl in his Tesla. The incident has triggered a rapid collapse of his career, with collaborators distancing themselves, endorsements being dropped, and his tour suspended.

Read more »