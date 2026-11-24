Professional musician Kyrell Wynn and friend Jamaine Nash died after consuming fentanyl-laced cocaine at a Northern California party. Five people overdosed at the residence.

Professional singer Kyrell Wynn and his friend Jamaine Nash died following a fatal mass overdose incident involving fentanyl-laced narcotics at a party in Northern California. The tragic event occurred at a residence on Hammond Park Drive in Oroville, where the duo allegedly consumed the substances on November 20. Police officials confirmed the deaths of the two men after responding to reports of multiple individuals suffering from suspected drug overdoses at the location.

Emergency Response and Immediate Aftermath

Law enforcement officers received the report of the emergency and arrived at the scene at approximately 8am on November 21. Authorities stated that the officers reached the residence in less than five minutes and immediately located four individuals exhibiting severe signs of a suspected overdose. These symptoms included shallow breathing, unconsciousness, and significant disorientation, indicating a critical medical emergency requiring urgent intervention.

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Police discovered a fifth individual who had already passed away and was found with no signs of life. The officers began providing immediate lifesaving aid, including administering CPR to the victims while waiting for medical personnel to arrive on the scene. Despite the rapid response and the efforts of the first responders, Wynn and Nash were pronounced dead at the scene. The officers secured the residence and began the process of gathering evidence and witness statements to understand the full scope of the incident.

Victim Identification and Medical Status

Investigators identified the other individuals involved in the incident as a 22-year-old male, a 23-year-old female, and a 33-year-old female. The two younger individuals were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where they were diagnosed with internal organ complications due to drug use. The 33-year-old female was also transported to a hospital but was reported to be in stable condition following treatment for her overdose symptoms.

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Witnesses told police that they discovered the five unresponsive people in different areas of the residence after the party attendees reportedly consumed alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl. The presence of multiple victims in various states of unconsciousness highlighted the severe and immediate dangers associated with the substances used at the gathering. The medical teams at the local hospital worked to stabilize the critical patients as police continued their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Child Safety and Custody Measures

During the response to the overdose incident, the authorities discovered two children living in the residence. The officers removed the children from the unsafe environment and placed them into temporary custody with the Children's Services Division. This action was taken to ensure the immediate safety and welfare of the minors who were present at the scene during the overdose event. The Children's Services Division assumed responsibility for the temporary care of the children while the police investigation proceeded.

The removal of the children was part of the broader emergency response measures taken by law enforcement to protect vulnerable individuals at the scene. The temporary custody arrangement allows the Children's Services Division to assess the home environment and determine the appropriate long-term care for the minors. This step underscores the community's responsibility to safeguard children in situations involving illegal drug use and potential neglect.

Musician Background and Investigation Details

Kyrell Wynn, 23, was a professional musician who performed under the stage name Cartier Ky. According to reports from the San Francisco Chronicle, Wynn shared his music on various streaming platforms including YouTube, Apple Music, and SoundCloud. He had recently released a new five-song EP titled White in 2026, marking his ongoing involvement in the music industry. His friend Jamaine Nash, 32, was also present at the gathering, and their deaths have drawn attention to the local community and the music scene.

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Police issued the official report regarding the incident two days after the event occurred. The Oroville Police Department's Felony Investigations Unit, along with teams from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, initiated a formal investigation into the deaths. Investigators are gathering evidence and reviewing witness statements to determine the specific circumstances that led to the mass overdose. The police are working to establish the chain of events and the roles of the individuals present at the party.

Official Stance on Drug Contamination

Law enforcement officials clarified that they did not find evidence suggesting that the overdoses resulted from unknowingly consuming fentanyl through laced or contaminated substances. This distinction implies that the individuals may have been aware of the substances they were taking, although the investigation continues to explore this aspect in detail. The authorities emphasized that the incident involved the intentional consumption of multiple drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, which led to the severe health consequences.

The investigation aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the factors that contributed to the tragic outcome at the Hammond Park Drive residence. Police are urging the public to be aware of the dangers associated with mixing different types of narcotics, particularly those containing fentanyl. The case serves as a somber reminder of the risks associated with party drug use and the importance of community vigilance in preventing similar incidents in the future.