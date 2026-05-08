Sinitta Opens Up About Feud with Gemma Collins and Plans Holiday with David Haye

Sinitta discusses her complicated relationship with Gemma Collins after calling her casting in Chicago a 'joke' and reveals her plans to holiday with David Haye. She also reflects on the drama and friendships formed during her time on I'm A Celebrity South Africa.

Sinitta , the 62-year-old singer and former I'm A Celebrity South Africa contestant, has opened up about her complicated relationship with fellow campmate Gemma Collins . During her time in the jungle, Sinitta made a controversial remark about Gemma's casting in the musical Chicago, calling it a 'joke announcement.

' This comment sparked a heated exchange between the two, with Gemma responding on social media with a fiery message, saying 'F*** you' and sharing an old clip where she declared, 'Never let people tell you you're a JOKE. ' Despite the drama, Sinitta revealed in an interview with Closer magazine that she was blindsided by Gemma's reaction, as she believed they had a good rapport in the camp.

She explained that she was trying to find common ground with Gemma and even took her for lunch after leaving the jungle, where Gemma praised her as a 'class act.

' Sinitta also mentioned that she prayed for Gemma when she learned about her mother's illness, calling the entire situation a misunderstanding. The tension between the two reached a peak when Sinitta questioned Gemma about her role in Chicago, to which Gemma cited a 'terrible injury' as the reason for her casting. Sinitta admitted that she initially thought Gemma's casting was a joke, given her past incidents, including a stage fall during an awards show.

Despite the feud, Sinitta has formed strong friendships with other campmates, including David Haye, with whom she plans to holiday in Costa Rica. She also mentioned her growing bond with Mo Farrah, her neighbor, and Jimmy, with whom she plans to have lunch. Sinitta's experience on the show was not without controversy, as she also stood up for David Haye and Jimmy during a heated clash with Emmerdale actor Adam.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Sinitta defended David and Jimmy, stating that the situation felt like bullying and that she, as an anti-bullying ambassador, could not tolerate such behavior. She emphasized that while there was banter, the aggressive language and shouting crossed a line for her. Sinitta's time on I'm A Celebrity South Africa was marked by both drama and camaraderie, highlighting the complexities of reality TV relationships





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