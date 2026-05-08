Sinitta Opens Up About Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman's Relationship: 'It Was a Bitter Pill to Swallow'

Sinitta, the 62-year-old I'm A Celebrity star, has shared her emotional journey following her ex-boyfriend Simon Cowell's relationship with her former best friend Lauren Silverman. In a candid interview, she revealed that while she initially struggled with their romance, she has since moved on and now shares a sibling-like bond with Cowell. Sinitta also discussed her past marriage to Andy Willner, describing it as a revenge move against Simon, and the emotional toll of maintaining her friendship with Lauren.

Sinitta , the 62-year-old I'm A Celebrity star, has opened up about the emotional journey following her ex-boyfriend Simon Cowell 's relationship with her former best friend Lauren Silverman .

In a candid interview with Closer, Sinitta revealed that while she initially found it difficult to accept Lauren and Simon's blossoming romance, she has since moved on and now shares a sibling-like bond with Cowell. She described the situation as a bitter pill to swallow, admitting that she once believed she and Simon would settle down and start a family together.

However, Sinitta emphasized that there is no lingering sadness or awkwardness between them, stating that their relationship has evolved into something more akin to siblings who squabble and love each other deeply. She also addressed the public perception of her as the Jennifer Aniston in a Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie scenario, insisting that she does not see herself in that role.

Sinitta acknowledged that Lauren might not love the attention her past relationship with Simon receives, but she believes Lauren is not threatened by her. She highlighted the strong foundation of friendship she once shared with Lauren, noting that she had to adjust to the changing dynamics of their relationship. Sinitta credited her faith for helping her forgive and move forward, avoiding a life filled with regret.

Earlier this year, Sinitta made a startling revelation about her marriage to ex-husband Andy Willner, describing it as a revenge move against Simon. She admitted that forcing herself to remain friends with Lauren was a form of self-harm, as she struggled to come to terms with Simon's new relationship. During an appearance on the Suddenly Single podcast, Sinitta laid bare decades of heartbreak over The X Factor creator, whom she first met in a London nightclub in the early 1980s.

She had always believed they would end up together, despite their on-off romance spanning over 20 years. Sinitta described her 2002 marriage to Andy as a reaction to Simon's refusal to settle down, although she acknowledged that their relationship eventually developed into something more meaningful. She and Andy, who is now a yoga instructor, divorced in 2009 after he relocated to Hong Kong.

Sinitta also discussed the emotional toll of maintaining her friendship with Lauren, whom she described as her best friend before Lauren started dating Simon in 2013. The couple now shares an 11-year-old son, Eric, of whom Sinitta is godmother. She admitted that learning about Simon's pregnancy with Lauren was the end of an era for her, as she had always believed Simon never wanted children.

Despite the challenges, Sinitta has found a way to move forward and maintain a positive relationship with both Simon and Lauren





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